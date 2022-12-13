‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett on Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting: 'Back doing what she does best'

Several celebrities got into the holiday spirit by attending Christmas Con last weekend.

The star-studded three-day event was hosted by "Mean Girls" alum Lacey Chabert with her co-host Jonathan Bennett.

Bennett got candid about his other co-star Lindsay Lohan and her big return to acting after being out of the Hollywood spotlight for several years.

"I'm so excited to see Lindsay in her new movie ‘Falling for Christmas’ on Netflix because she did such a good job," Bennett told Fox News Digital at Christmas Con Saturday.

"I think the fans are so excited to see Lindsay back doing what she does best, which is romantic comedies and having so much fun on camera. People fall in love with her doing that."

The "Mean Girls" star, who portrayed Lohan’s love interest, Aaron Samuels, in the hit film written by Tina Fey, dished on how it was sharing the stage with Chabert at Christmas Con.

"Lacey Chabert is the ‘queen of Christmas,’ and so to be here … go on stage and make fun of her, I mean, get to hang out with her, it's my favorite thing because I love her so much," he joked.

When asked how he feels about the mini "Mean Girls" reunion, he laughed, saying, "It's not really a mini ‘Mean Girls’ reunion because we see each other every day. So this is just a Tuesday to us."

That’s4Entertainment hosted its third annual Christmas Con in New Jersey.

The female-led company prides itself on hosting a holiday-packed weekend filled with special activities, including a tree lighting, wreath-making classes and celebrity panels.

Meanwhile, "All My Children" star Cameron Mathison expressed to Fox News Digital how he loves spreading holiday cheer during the season.

"We love the holidays, and I love spreading positivity … feel goodness out there in the world … These movies, that's what they embody … it's really very much an extension of who I am, so it makes me feel good," Mathison said.

He revealed he’s starred in more than 20 Christmas movies after he acted in several soap operas, including "All My Children."

As the 60th anniversary of "General Hospital" recently approached, Mathison reflected on the six decades of the hit daytime show.

"Sixty years. Think about that. That's been on the television every day for 60 years. It's a crazy thing. … It's been such a blast and a ride. … I'm grateful to be there," Mathison noted.

In September 2019, Mathison revealed on his Instagram that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer and underwent surgery. He shared with his social media followers that the surgery went "very well." He shared with Fox News Digital how he's feeling now.

"Three years cancer free … I feel good. I just had my annual MRI and CT scan, all that a couple of months ago. … All came back looking good. … All things positive."