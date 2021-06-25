Ex-WWE star Melissa Coates dead at 50

Melissa Coates, known as "Super Genie" in the ring, has died. She was 50 years old.

A friend of Coates confirmed her death in a Facebook post on Wednesday, "This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon."

"I also have spoken to her brother, JR Coates and niece, Cassi. They told me to post this sad news," the post continued. "Sabu will not be taking calls and please respect their privacy at this time. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers."

The former WWE star underwent a life-saving leg amputation for severe blood clots in 2020 but no official cause of death has been given yet.

Coates, born in Canada, started her professional wrestling career in 2002. She was also a bodybuilder and a fitness model, joining the WWE roster in 2005.

WWE star Bayley tweeted out in tribute, "I had my very first match against Melissa Coates. There’s always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I’m honored to have that with her. Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I’ll truly never forget you."

Natalya tweeted, "Thinking about Melissa Coates today. I am sad to hear of her passing. Melissa was always so kind to everyone she met and had a huge heart. She said that this was her favorite picture of herself. You are loved and remembered, Melissa."

A rep for WWE didn't return Fox News' request for comment.