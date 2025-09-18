Melania Trump turns heads with luxury fashion choices during two-day England state visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump wrapped up their visit to England on Thursday. The President and First Lady were there for two days, and during that time, Melania wore multiple stylish looks.

When the two arrived in the United Kingdom at London's Stansted Airport, Melania stepped off Air Force One in a floor-length Burberry trench coat. The fashion house is looked at as a symbol of British craftsmanship, as it was founded in England in 1856 by Thomas Burberry.

She was also photographed in the coat when initially boarding Air Force One in Washington, D.C., pairing it with a pair of black Saint Laurent sunglasses.

The two were later photographed arriving at Windsor Castle, as they were greeted by senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Upon disembarking from the Marine One helicopter, the first lady was spotted wearing a dark gray two-piece set, featuring a long-sleeve top and a knee-length pencil skirt. She paired the outfit with a dark purple Dior hat which covered her face.

Kate Middleton wore a dark red dress with a matching hat, and Queen Camilla wore a blue dress with a matching slanted white brimmed hat.

This is the second time President Trump and Melania were invited to England for a state visit.

No U.S. president has been invited for a second state visit, The Associated Press reported. Trump’s first state visit came in 2019 during his first term, when he was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Following their arrival, Melania and the President visited St George's Chapel, where they were given a tour by Dean of Windsor Christopher Cocksworth.

Later that night, the President and First Lady attended the State Banquet hosted by King Charles III and members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle. For the event, Melania opted for a strapless off-the-shoulder floor-length yellow Carolina Herrera dress, which she paired with a lilac belt. For the event, Melania wore her hair and accessorized with a pair of emerald earrings.

Once again, Queen Camilla opted for a blue dress, which she paired with a statement necklace and a tiara.

"It’s a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here and, if you think about it, it’s a lot of presidents and this was the second state visit, and that’s the first, and maybe that’s going to be the last time," Trump said in a speech before the feast.

"But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, such respect for you and such respect for your country."

The following day, Melania joined Queen Camilla on a tour of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library. During the tour, she wore a brown leather jacket and skirt from Louis Vuitton, with subtle floral detailing and cream-colored thread outlining the hems.

Later that day, Melania joined the Princess of Wales to take part in activities outside of Frogmore Cottage for an event with the Scout Association’s Squirrels program.

During the event, during which the First Lady could be seen playing and interacting with children, she was photographed wearing a fitted brown suede military jacket and khaki pants from Ralph Lauren. Middleton wore a green top and brown Ralph Lauren skirt.

Throughout the event, Melania can be seen drawing with the children and playing with a large parachute.

Melania wore the same brown jacket and khaki pants as she and President Trump made their way to the Marine One helicopter, which took them to Air Force One to head back home to the United States.