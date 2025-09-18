Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Melania Trump turns heads with luxury fashion choices during two-day England state visit

First Lady dazzles in Burberry, Carolina Herrera as President Trump makes unprecedented second royal visit

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
King Charles set to roll out red carpet for President Trump’s state visit Video

King Charles set to roll out red carpet for President Trump’s state visit

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," shares what royal watchers can expect from the upcoming state visit.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump wrapped up their visit to England on Thursday. The President and First Lady were there for two days, and during that time, Melania wore multiple stylish looks.

When the two arrived in the United Kingdom at London's Stansted Airport, Melania stepped off Air Force One in a floor-length Burberry trench coat. The fashion house is looked at as a symbol of British craftsmanship, as it was founded in England in 1856 by Thomas Burberry.

She was also photographed in the coat when initially boarding Air Force One in Washington, D.C., pairing it with a pair of black Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Melania Trump and President Trump arriving at London's Stansted Airport on September 16.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepping off Air Force One in London. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Melania Trump and President Trump leaving Washington D.C. on September 16.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walking to Marine One in Washington D.C. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The two were later photographed arriving at Windsor Castle, as they were greeted by senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Upon disembarking from the Marine One helicopter, the first lady was spotted wearing a dark gray two-piece set, featuring a long-sleeve top and a knee-length pencil skirt. She paired the outfit with a dark purple Dior hat which covered her face.

Kate Middleton wore a dark red dress with a matching hat, and Queen Camilla wore a blue dress with a matching slanted white brimmed hat.

President Trump and Melania Trump standing next to each other in England.

Melania wore a gray two-piece set. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, Prince William, President Trump and Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.

Melania and President Trump were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales when they landed at Windsor Castle. (AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This is the second time President Trump and Melania were invited to England for a state visit. 

No U.S. president has been invited for a second state visit, The Associated Press reported. Trump’s first state visit came in 2019 during his first term, when he was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

President Trump and Melania standing next to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Melania wore a dark gray set and purple hat from Dior, while Queen Camilla wore a lighter blue dress. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

President Trump and Melania Trump while on a tour of St. George's Chapel.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on a tour of St George's Chapel. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Following their arrival, Melania and the President visited St George's Chapel, where they were given a tour by Dean of Windsor Christopher Cocksworth.

Later that night, the President and First Lady attended the State Banquet hosted by King Charles III and members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle. For the event, Melania opted for a strapless off-the-shoulder floor-length yellow Carolina Herrera dress, which she paired with a lilac belt. For the event, Melania wore her hair and accessorized with a pair of emerald earrings. 

Once again, Queen Camilla opted for a blue dress, which she paired with a statement necklace and a tiara.

President Trump and Melania pose with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the State Dinner.

Melania Trump opted for a yellow off-the-shoulder dress for the State Banquet. (Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Melania Trump walking alongside Queen Camilla while entering the State Banquet.

Melania wore a Carolina Herrera dress for the State Banquet. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Trump and Melania at the State Banquet in September 16.

President Trump and Melania Trump posing together at the State Banquet. (Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"It’s a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here and, if you think about it, it’s a lot of presidents and this was the second state visit, and that’s the first, and maybe that’s going to be the last time," Trump said in a speech before the feast.

"But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, such respect for you and such respect for your country."

The following day, Melania joined Queen Camilla on a tour of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library. During the tour, she wore a brown leather jacket and skirt from Louis Vuitton, with subtle floral detailing and cream-colored thread outlining the hems. 

Melania Trump and Queen Camilla on a tour of the Royal Library.

Melania Trump wore a brown leather skirt and top from Louis Vuitton while on a tour of the Royal Library with the Queen. (Aaron Chown -  WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla and Melania Trump touring the royal library.

Camilla wore a white dress with horizontal lines going from top to bottom. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The king and queen with President Trump and Melania at the royal library

Queen Camilla and King Charles pose with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Later that day, Melania joined the Princess of Wales to take part in activities outside of Frogmore Cottage for an event with the Scout Association’s Squirrels program.

During the event, during which the First Lady could be seen playing and interacting with children, she was photographed wearing a fitted brown suede military jacket and khaki pants from Ralph Lauren. Middleton wore a green top and brown Ralph Lauren skirt.

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump with a child.

Melania joined Middleton at an event with the Scout Association. (YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Melania Trump outside of Frogmore Cottage.

Melania wore a fitted brown military jacket and khaki pants from Ralph Lauren. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Melania Trump coloring with scouts.

Melania spent the afternoon interacting with kids in the Scout Association. (NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Throughout the event, Melania can be seen drawing with the children and playing with a large parachute. 

Melania wore the same brown jacket and khaki pants as she and President Trump made their way to the Marine One helicopter, which took them to Air Force One to head back home to the United States.

Melania Trump playing with a parachute.

Melania Trump plays a game with members of the Scouts' Squirrels program. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump and Melania Trump on the tarmac before boarding Marine One and heading back to the United States.

Melania Trump wore the same brown military jacket and khakis to fly home. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

