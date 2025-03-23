Meghan Trainor critics spark Ozempic claims with singer's dramatic weight loss transformation

Meghan Trainor triggered criticism online after sharing a series of images showing off her weight-loss transformation.

The "All About That Bass" singer posed up a storm wearing a sheer white dress and T-shirt for a carousel of snaps recently shared on Instagram.

Her subtle post garnered questions about her slimmed-down appearance, though, with fans wondering if Trainor, 31, was using Ozempic.

Fans took to the comments to both praise and ponder Trainor's new look.

One user asked, "'All about that bass'??? Until Ozempic then you are all about that treble."

"LMFAO body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic," one fan commented, while another wrote, "all about that bass? all about that ozempic."

Another fan posted lyrics to Trainor's most memorable song, "You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll."

One user wondered, "ozempic? what happened to being body positive?"

Her husband, Daryl Sabara, made sure to let his wife know she was adored regardless, and wrote, "Just the prettiest woman in the world."

Representatives for Trainor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Been Like This" songstress previously lost 60 lbs after giving birth to her first son.

"I was my heaviest I've ever been, I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out. I just wasn't feeling great," Trainor told ET Canada. She "challenged" herself to lose the weight gradually.

"I was like, 'If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!' – [and] I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound… I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I'm just [feeling] better than ever."

Late last year, Trainor admitted she went a little too far with Botox, but still has future plans for plastic surgery.

"Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip. And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living. It was not true," she said, explaining she had Botox before "a handful of times" on her forehead.

"I cannot smile anymore," she complained on her " Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor" podcast. "Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try."

The "lip flip" procedure Trainor referred to is a nonsurgical method to make lips appear fuller by injecting Botox into the corners of the mouth and the edges of the lips, making the muscles around the upper lip relax and appear to "flip" upward and look larger than normal, according to the Cleveland Clinic .

When sharing what lesson she learned from her experience, Trainor said, "It taught me my smile does light up a room, and when it’s not there, it’s a dim light. I feel like I'm not happy because I can’t smile."

Despite the Botox situation, Trainor said she still has plans for a breast augmentation and wants to get "just a little lift" after her body changed from two pregnancies. Trainor shares two sons, Riley and Barry, with husband Daryl Sabara.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.