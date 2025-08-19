Meghan Trainor calls working with NFL star a ‘miracle’ that sparked new dream

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Trainor is now a triple threat.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the 31-year-old singer discussed what it was like starring in her first-ever commercial for State Farm alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

"They told me you got an offer to be in a State Farm commercial, and I was like you're lying, you're lying to me, and then I was like, how could that possibly make sense, like what do you mean, and they're like with Patrick Mahomes, and I was like now I'm very confused and then, and they sent me the script, and I was freaking out because it's so brilliant and perfect."

Having grown up playing football with her brothers, getting to work with Mahomes was "an absolute blessing and a miracle," joking her brothers "were more excited about this than anything I've ever done in my career."

Trainor admits she "didn't know what to expect" prior to meeting Mahomes, joking her brothers did nothing to calm her nerves, warning her she was "walking into a room with superstars." She was happy to find the football player to be "really sweet."

"I was in a bubble dress, and I was just like, 'Hello, I'm the pop girl.' So I felt very random and out of place, but they made me feel so comfortable immediately," she said. "Gosh, everyone was so nice on set. Jay from State Farm, just a delight. Patrick was the most chillest, coolest guy ever. And I was making him giggle all day and I felt like an absolute star. It was so magical and big and huge. And I'm like, this is the top. This is the top of commercials. Here we are, we've made it."

The "Made You Look" singer went on to explain that acting has always been one of her dreams and gave a "shout out to State Farm for even considering me." While acting is something she is just starting to experiment with, her husband got his start as a baby.

Her husband, Daryl Sabara, is best known for his starring role as Juni Cortez in the "Spy Kids" trilogy, and while the first movie was released when Sabara was nine years old, he first appeared on-screen as a baby in three episodes of "Murphy Brown" in 1992, a fact Trainor finds shocking.

"We always talk about it because my husband was acting as a baby, baby, so even at Riley's age now, he was doing auditions for commercials, and we're just like, Riley, that would make him so angry," she explained of their 4-year-old son. "Like that, there's no way this kid could focus for five seconds. So we're just like, ‘How did you do this? How are you going to auditions every day at this age?’"

Trainor went on to say that "it definitely takes like a certain type of brain, a certain type of kid" to be able to handle having a career at a young age. The Grammy Award-winning singer added that her son recently started asking to join her on stage during her shows.

"I'm like, 'Okay, if that's what you want to do, I will support you and I will help you. So, I will let you come out in this song, and we'll dance and have the best time,'" she said. "So if they show interest, like, obviously, I'm going to be the first to be like, 'Here's a keyboard, you know, or like let's write songs.' But I can barely get them to dance."

Sabara and Trainor began dating in July 2016, and were engaged a year later, in December 2017. The two were married a year later in December 2018, and have since welcomed two sons: Riley, 4, and Barry, 2.

While her children have only just begun showing interest in performing with Trainor, she enjoys traveling with Riley whenever she can.

"The best is when I get to bring him on a plane and go to Kansas City and do commercials like this, and meet people and travel," she said. "I said, ‘What makes you happy in life?' And he said traveling, and so any chance I can, I steal him, and we go away and travel, so that's like been the biggest reward and the coolest thing ever."

The "All About That Bass" singer admits that with her thriving music career and burgeoning acting career she "always feels like I'm not there enough and not physically present" enough with her family, but that it's something she is working on.

"Then I remember like regular families, like most moms are gone at work, like all day long. And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is normal. Why does it feel so awful?’" she explained. "And my mom worked every single day and my parents, I never saw them either. So that's like a real big thing I've been struggling with. And now my four-year-old is about to start school. And I'm like, but then I'll never see him."