Meghan McCain slams Rep. Ilhan Omar's 'blatantly anti-Semitic rhetoric' amid bitter Twitter spat

Meghan McCain has made her view on Ilhan Omar clear.

McCain, a co-host on "The View", fired off a blistering rebuke of the freshman Democratic congresswoman on Friday morning after Rep. Omar, D-Minn., criticized her and her late father, Sen. John McCain.

The feud kicked off Thursday when McCain became emotional during the ABC talk show, discussing Omar's recent criticisms of Israel and its supporters. She said Omar's remarks were hurtful to many of her Jewish friends.

“It is very dangerous, very dangerous," McCain said Thursday on "The View. "And I think we collectively as Americans on both sides, what Ilhan Omar is saying is very scary to me.”

Late Thursday night, Rep. Omar chose not to respond directly to McCain and instead retweeted a post criticizing her for "faux outrage" and referred to past statements attributed to McCain's late father, who died last August at age 81.

“Meghan’s late father literally sang ‘bomb bomb bomb Iran’ and insisted on referring to his Vietnamese captors as ‘g--ks'," read the post by Medhi Hasan, an "Intercept" columnist and Al Jazeera host. "He also, lest we forget, gave the world Sarah Palin. So a little less faux outrage over a former-refugee-turned-freshman-representative pls.”

Friday morning, McCain hit back in a fiery tweet of her own.

".@IlhanMN retweeting trash like this is beneath a sitting member of Congress, as is her blatantly anti-Semitic rhetoric. The Democratic Party looking the other way only helps Trump’s re-election efforts in 2020...," McCain tweeted.

Omar’s tweet on Thursday was praised by many of her followers as a sign that the freshman congresswoman was "standing up to the establishment." But the retweet also attracted more negative attention to the new lawmaker, just hours after the U.S. House voted in favor of an anti-hate resolution that was initially inspired by the Minnesota Democrat.

Omar has resisted calls for her to apologize for blasting those who pledge “allegiance to a foreign country,” referring to Israel, in what has been decried as an anti-Semitic trope.

The Twitter battle played out as the House on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan resolution that only indirectly condemned Omar's repeated "anti-Semitic" and "pernicious" comments — without mentioning her by name.

The final vote was 407 to 23, with 23 Republicans voting no, and all Democrats, including Omar, voting yes. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, who faced his own bipartisan blowback for comments purportedly defending white nationalists, voted present.

The final draft of the resolution was expanded Thursday afternoon to condemn virtually all forms of bigotry, including white supremacy, in what Republicans characterized as a cynical ploy to distract from Omar's remarks. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaking on the House floor to announce that he would vote against the resolution, remarked, "Now [the resolution] condemns just about everything. ... Hatred for Israel is a special kind of hatred. It should never be watered down."

