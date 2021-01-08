Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas says he's ‘very pleased’ with daughter Samantha’s upcoming tell-all

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is releasing a tell-all — and their father is looking forward to it.

"I’m just very pleased that she’s accomplished this book," Thomas Markle told Us Weekly on Friday. "Let’s let her talk to you about the book."

Samantha, 56, announced she was writing a book after the former American actress became engaged to Britain’s Prince Harry in November 2017. According to the outlet, Samantha confirmed in December 2018 that she was splitting her book into two parts.

The book, titled "The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1," claims to expose "hidden truths" about the family.

"Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairytale plummets from the tea towels," the official book description reads.

"Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction," it added.

The book, which is expected to be released on Jan. 17, is already listed as a bestseller on Barnes & Noble.

The siblings, who have different mothers, have been estranged for years. Shortly after Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, tied the knot in May 2018, Samantha was spotted at Kensington Palace attempting to give the guards a letter to the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha, as well as a rep for the former "Suits" star, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Thomas, 76, and Markle also have a strained relationship. Leading up to the royal wedding, he was caught staging paparazzi photos. And while the former Hollywood lighting director was set to walk his daughter down the aisle, he famously announced days before the ceremony that he could no longer attend after suffering a heart attack.

Harry’s father Prince Charles took his place.

The relationship continued to worsen after Thomas continuously gave interviews in which he criticized his daughter, as well as the royal family. Samantha has also been openly critical of the duchess. The troublesome relationship has been chronicled by both the British and American press.

In various interviews, Thomas claimed he had no way of reaching his famous daughter directly.

Back in May 2019, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News the Markle family have a long way to go before their relationship with the star could ever be repaired.

Bullen is an executive producer who has been making programs about the British royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Charles, 72, for eight.

"How can [the Markles] repair what they have done?" Mullen said at the time. "That’s pretty tricky. Thomas and Samantha have both been speaking to the press nonstop. Meghan has even tried reaching out to her father. They’ve instead decided to make those letters public. I would say that’s far too tricky."

"We even interviewed Samantha recently for a program and her view is that this is not going to get fixed anytime soon," Bullen continued. "And as for Meghan and Harry, their focus is on [Archie]. The Markles are certainly down the list."

