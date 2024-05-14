Steve Carell, John Krasinski reveal whether they will return to ‘The Office’ spinoff at premiere of 'IF’

A spinoff of the popular television series "The Office" was recently announced, causing fans to speculate whether any original cast members will make an appearance on the show.

During a recent interview on the red carpet at the movie premiere of "IF," Steve Carell, who played the beloved Michael Scott, and John Krasinski, who appeared as Jim Halpert, set the record straight on if fans should expect a cameo.

The verdict?

"I will be watching, but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that," Carell told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. "But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] ‘The Patient’ with him, and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy, so I think it’ll be great."

Krasinski was not as direct with his answer.

"As of now, I haven't been asked," Krasinski shared with ET on the "IF" premiere red carpet. "But the truth is I'd do anything for Greg Daniels, it sounds like they have a really fun idea."

"I'm actually working with Domhnall Gleeson right now in Guy Ritchie's movie," Krasinski told the outlet. "He's so good, and he's so sweet - he's going to crush in the show."

The spinoff, set in the same universe as Dunder Mifflin, is co-created by Greg Daniels, who also co-created "The Office" and Michael Koman, co-creator of the series "Nathan for You."

In addition to Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, who is widely known for her role in season two of "The White Lotus," is also set to star in the spinoff.

While an "Office" reunion with original castmembers does not seem to be in the cards for the spinoff, Krasinski and Carell did have a reunion of their own for the new movie "IF."

The movie, hitting theaters on May 17, was directed by Krasinski. Carell stars in the film as the voice of Blue.

"He directed some episodes of 'The Office’ so I was familiar with him as a director, and he’s a great director — he’s very thorough, he’s smart, and he knows how to work with actors because he is one," Carell told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was just a joy from beginning to end and I jumped at the chance to work with him again, partly just to be with him. He’s a good friend and I hadn’t seem him in a while, so it was nice to catch up."

The film stars a number of A-list celebs who have lent their voices to the many imaginary friend characters in the movie, including Kraskinski's wife, Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon and Awkwafina.

Ryan Reynolds also stars in "IF," alongside Cailey Fleming.