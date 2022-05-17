Meghan Markle wears white shorts to support Prince Harry at polo tournament near California home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Who wears short shorts? A former Hollywood actress-turned-duchess of course.

Meghan Markle spent the weekend soaking up the sun near her California home as she watched her husband, Prince Harry, compete in another tournament with his team.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, which is located near their Montecito residence. Harry’s team – Los Padres, which translates to "The Fathers" or "The Parents" in Spanish – took second place in the Folded Hills Pope Challenge.

The former "Suits" star was on-site to support her spouse, 37, on two separate days. For one of the outings, the 40-year-old wore white shorts paired with a matching crisp button-down blouse. She completed the look with summery shades, a thin leather belt and strappy sandals.

The couple’s two children appeared to have stayed home.

Harry's longtime pal, model and polo player Nacho Figueras, 45, recently took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of his team that was taken by his daughter Aurora.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub ‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament," he captioned the snap. "We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together."

"The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers," the star added.

Harry grew up playing polo in his homeland alongside his older brother Prince William. He regularly plays polo with Figueras, who was one of the first to meet Harry’s firstborn Archie.

In 2020, Figueras spoke to Fox News Digital about how, like his close pal, he grew up with the sport.

"I started playing polo on a farm in Argentina when I was little," he explained. "So I think just the great thing about starting polo when you're a child, is that you don't really think about it. You just like to be outside riding horses. So I think it's that having fun at the farm with other kids and just running around, not really knowing what you're doing. So, I have the best memories of me growing up riding horses and playing polo with other children."

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations across the pond. However, they won’t be on the palace balcony when Queen Elizabeth greets the public on June 2 as they’re not working royals.

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the prince in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the duchess. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. Markle talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

In June of that year, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.