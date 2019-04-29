Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send glamorous wedding gift to Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were unable to attend their friend Idris Elba’s wedding on Friday, but the royal couple still made sure to send a lavish gift to the newlyweds.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent Elba and his new wife, model Sabrina Dhowre, a piece of artwork by the Connor Brothers, which reportedly cost more than $9,000, according to The Daily Mail.

The picture is the cover of a 1950s-style book cover showing a glamorous woman captioned with the words: “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”

Markle is due to give birth any day, which is likely why she was unable to attend the wedding in Morocco.

Elba and Dhowre were married on April 26 at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakech. The couple got engaged in February 2018.

According to British Vogue, Dhowre wore two custom wedding dresses designed by Vera Wang, and Elba opted for a suit made by Ozwald Boateng.

Before they exchanged their "I dos," Elba and Dhowre celebrated with a rehearsal dinner at Amanjena on Thursday.

The 46-year-old actor and the 29-year-old stunner met while Elba was making his movie "The Mountain Between Us" in Canada and kept the relationship private until they made their first public appearance at the premiere of "Molly’s Game" during the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2017.

Elba told People that Dhowre was "the one" for him because of their "good chemistry."

“She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy,” he added. “She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

Elba has two children from previous relationships: daughter, Isan, 17, and a son, Winston, 4.

In February, Elba told Ellen DeGeneres that Prince Harry asked him to DJ at his wedding to Markle.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.