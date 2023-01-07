Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split again after spending the holidays apart: report

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have gone their separate ways again after rekindling their romance in 2020.

The 25-year-old reality star and the 31-year-old rapper, who share two children together, split after spending the holidays apart, according to a report from Us Weekly.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source told the outlet.

The insider continued, "This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."

Representatives for Jenner and Scott did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"The Kardashians" star and the "Highest in the Room" hitmaker share daughter Stormi, 4, and an 11-month-old son whom they welcomed last February.

Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in Aspen, Colorado with her sister Kendall and a group of friends that included Hailey and Justin Bieber and YouTuber Stassie Karanikolaou. On New Year's Day, she uploaded a TikTok video in which she was seen snow-tubing with Stormi.

"We’re on a serious adventure right now," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said in the clip.

Jenner and Stormi donned matching gold-and-black Mugler gowns as they attended the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party on Christmas Eve. The California native shared photos and videos from the lavish soirée but Scott didn't appear to be in attendance.

Earlier in December, the television personality supported the rapper when he and 50 Cent performed at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel Party in Miami. The two were seen chatting and hugging at the star-studded bash that was also attended by Jenner's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Serena Williams and Hailey Bieber.

In October, Scott slammed reports that he had cheated on Jenner with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, better known as YungSweetRo, on Instagram.

Scott and Jenner first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands at the Coachella Musical Festival in April 2017. In February 2018, they secretly welcomed their first child after keeping Jenner's pregnancy under wraps. After announcing Stormi's birth three days later, Jenner revealed that their daughter would take her father's real last name. The rapper was born Jacques Webster, Jr.

In July 2018, Jenner and Scott appeared together on the cover of GQ magazine and gave a rare interview about their relationship. When asked if he was worried about the "Kardashian Curse," Scott told the outlet, "Kylie actually likes me for me ... I'm not into all the other s--t. I don't get involved. I'm over here. Kylie is different."

Jenner said that the pair go "the extra mile" to keep their relationship private. However, she did share the "most romantic thing" that the "Goosebumps" artist had done for her.

"On my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, 'We gotta go,' and I'm just like half asleep, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?' And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere," Jenner said.

Scott told Rolling Stone in December 2018 that he was planning to propose to Jenner. "We'll get married soon. I've just got to sturdy up — I've got to propose in a fire way," he said.

"It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate,'" Scott added. "She's that one.'"

However, rumors of a split swirled in October 2019. At the time, a source told People magazine that the two were "taking time but not done."

"They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles," the insider added.

Jenner later confirmed that breakup on Twitter, writing, Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

"Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship," a source told Us Weekly at the time.

"Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them."

Despite the split, Jenner and Scott remained close and quarantined together during the 2020 pandemic. In September 2021, the beauty mogul confirmed that they were expecting their second child together.

Last February, Jenner gave birth to their son whom they initially named Wolf. However, she later informed her fans in an Instagram Story that they had decided to change the baby's moniker.

"We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she wrote.

In June, Jenner shared a sweet Father's Day tribute to Scott. She posted a photo in which he was seen napping with their two children.

"Happy father's day daddyyyyy," Jenner wrote in the caption. "We love you."