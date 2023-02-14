Ben Affleck reveals he faced 'agitated' customers filming Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad

Viewers loved Ben Affleck’s Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl commercial, but some of the real-life customers weren’t as thrilled.

Affleck revealed that there are scripted and unscripted versions of the ad, which features the actor working the drive-through window at a Medford, Massachusetts, Dunkin' Donuts.

The "Good Will Hunting" star told The Wall Street Journal that some of the unscripted interactions had customers slamming his "inept" service.

"It’s Boston, after all, so we had some rather coarse and agitated people who were willing to voice their displeasure in a colorful way, and I’m still lobbying to include the most interesting of those in some of the edgiest social spots," he told the outlet.

While those outtakes haven't yet been made public, Dunkin' did share some of the cleaner ones on their YouTube page.

The customers in the video seem confused then delighted when they spot Affleck behind the window as he struggles to keep up and take orders.

"Not as easy as it looks operating this apparatus," he says in the clip, putting on a thicker Boston accent than usual. Affleck also messes with one customer, telling him they're out of coffee and donuts, and all they have left is water.

The outtakes conclude with Affleck acknowledging, "I'm not your typical Dunkin' technician, usually they're much smarter."

The Oscar-winner is well known for his love of Dunkin' Donuts, often spotted in paparazzi photos carrying coffee from the chain.

Affleck was approached to be in the company's commercial, and according to the Wall Street Journal, they initially wanted him to visit the company’s boardroom. He proposed the drive-through idea and ended up directing the finished product.

Fellow superstar Jennifer Lopez, who happens to be Affleck's wife, also made an appearance in the ad that aired during the Super Bowl.

The "Argo" star and director made another appearance during the big game, in an ad for his new movie with Matt Damon titled"Air."

"Air" tells the true story of Nike’s lucrative and historic partnership with Michael Jordan.

Affleck, who also directed, stars as Nike CEO Phil Knight, and Damon stars as Sonny Vaccaro, an executive from Nike’s basketball division who decides to recruit Jordan for the life-altering deal.

The film is being produced through Artists Equity, which is Affleck, Damon and Gerry Cardinale's new production company. Cardinale is the founder and managing partner of the investment firm RedBird Capital Partners. Their company also produced the Dunkin' Donuts ad.

"Air" will hit theaters on April 5 before streaming on Amazon Prime.