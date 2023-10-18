Adele admits she was 'borderline alcoholic,' is now sober

Adele admitted recently that she was "borderline alcoholic" when she was in her 20s, telling fans at her Las Vegas residency that she is now sober.

"I stopped drinking quite a long time ago. . . . It feels like forever, maybe like three and a half months ago," she told her audience, according to a video on social media. "It's boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much."

She told an audience member, "So enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous.'

Earlier this year, the "I Drink Wine" singer told a crowd that the last time she had come to Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic she’d had several bottles of wine before noon.

"I remember when I came here in COVID, in lockdown, it was 11 a.m. and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in – like we all were," she reportedly said in March with a bottle in her hand, according to the Daily Mail.

In 2021, the 35-year-old told Vogue that her drinking during the pandemic got "earlier and earlier" and she revealed to Oprah later that year that she had decided to stop drinking amid her divorce from Simon Konecki and while working on her album "30." She is now in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

"That’s one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything," she said at the time.

She and Konecki share son Angelo, who will turn 11 this week.

"We have got a busy week coming celebrating him," she told the audience. "He is very much like me, because I take my birthday very seriously."

She added, "So it is a whole week or a month celebration which I think everyone should treat their birthday like."

The "Hello" singer explained that her son shares her point of view about celebrating for a month, "which isn’t quite as fun. He is my son, and obviously I adore him, and he is like ‘can I do this and do that.'"

"‘I am like, ‘That is very expensive. You are 11. Shouldn’t we be having a tea party still?’ But, you know, 11-year-olds in 2023 are like going on 25," she added. "He is more savvy in every way than I am and I ever have been or ever will be. That is my week, so I guess my update next week will be being a bullied mother probably!"

The songwriter told Oprah that her father, whom she lost in 2021 to bowel cancer, had struggled with alcoholism.

"It took my dad from me," she said.

In her 2021 song "I Drink Wine," Adele sings, "When I was a child, every single thing could blow my mind. Soaking it all up for fun. But now I only soak up wine."

While getting through her divorce, she said, "At first, I was probably keeping the alcohol industry alive. But you know, once I realized that I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking, and I started working out lots and stuff like that to keep me centered."

Around the time of her divorce, Adele also began to focus on her health and ended up losing around 100 pounds by working out to quell her anxiety.

"It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it," she told British Vogue.

