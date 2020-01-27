Meghan Markle ‘never really came to terms with what was expected of the royal family,’ source claims

There are some things Meghan Markle may not miss about life across the pond.

A palace insider who has worked with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told UK media commentator Neil Sean there were certain aspects of royal life that the former American actress was eager to ditch.

On Jan. 8, the 38-year-old and her husband Prince Harry announced they were taking “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.

“She never really came to terms with what was expected of the royal family and the need to publicly suppress opinion,” the source told Sean. “She did not get that you can’t be political and have those thoughts discussed in public despite saying so to Harry at the start… [Kensington Palace] was just beyond anything she had known before.”

Sean told Fox News that Markle yearned for simple freedoms she once enjoyed in Hollywood.

“Meghan loved to drive herself around and felt hemmed in with bodyguards and such,” Sean explained. “She told this contact, ‘It’s the freedom of just jumping in a car and zooming off into the world.’ That was demonstrated when she closed her own car door on a visit and this then became headline news.”

Etiquette expert William Hanson previously told Radio 1 Newsbeat that closing your own car door as a royal did not constitute a breach of protocol, as reported by PopSugar. However, Hanson noted, “Usually, if you are a member of the royal family or a dignitary, you have a member of staff to open and close a car door for you.” Hanson added that this is specifically for security reasons.

“There is a security element as to why doors are left open so that should anything occur the royals can be bundled into a car and driven off,” said Sean.

Sean also claimed the former “Suits” star was stunned that despite being family, one allegedly cannot casually reach out to another royal.

“Meghan never really got used to royal protocol and how you simply could not just ring up or go see other members of the family without an appointment,” the source told Sean. “It just baffled her. While Prince Harry was sympathetic, he too couldn’t make her understand this is how things ran and would run.”

Even something as simple as a marriage proposal requires permission if you’re a royal. According to the Royal Marriages Act of 1772, royal descendants must seek the reigning monarch’s approval before popping the question. Queen Elizabeth II approved all the unions of her children and grandchildren, including Harry’s.

But royal historian and blogger Marlene Koenig pointed out there is a way to get past the formalities when it comes to daily communication with other royals — to a certain extent.

"There is a sense of informality among the younger royals with a WhatsApp chatroom," she clarified. "But for official business, one has one's private secretary or another high-level staffer contact the queen's private secretary to make an appointment. One cannot just drop in on the queen."

Royal fashion was also allegedly difficult for Markle to get used to.

“She hated wearing nude tights and simply in the end, refused,” the source told Sean. “That is why we saw her wearing trousers more and slowly returning to her own wardrobe that she felt more comfortable in.”

While it’s not mandatory for members of the royal family to wear tights, it is seen as a sign of respect while in the presence of senior royals, especially the queen.

British hosiery brand Heist got in touch with the duchess in 2019 after she was spotted wearing too pale nude tights at Buckingham Palace three days after her wedding, People magazine reported. A rep for the brand told the outlet they got in touch with Markle to offer a selection of their nude tights that better complemented her skin tone.

People shared the brand initially tried to gift a box of products to the new royal, but were returned as members of “The Firm” are unable to accept gifts. However, a selection of tights was purchased by the palace and later worn by Markle. She went on to be photographed wearing the brand at several royal engagements.

But Sean claimed that one thing Markle missed more than going bare was sharing her voice online.

“The thing she really missed was her own website, The Tig,” said Sean. “[She told the source], ‘It was my outlet. I put so much effort and love into [it] and then bam — it was out and gone. I missed that connection so much and yet there was nothing I could do.’

“She [also] loved the power and positive side of social media,” Sean continued. “For a while, she admitted that it was best she was off it. But… she used it so much during her time as an actress to promote her brand. She soon found it frustrating that she could not express any opinion in public in any form.”

Before marrying the prince, Markle had carved out a successful career not just as an actress, but also as a lifestyle influencer with The Tig, the now-defunct popular blog. It was an outlet where Markle also candidly discussed her humanitarian efforts before becoming a royal. The site shuttered in April 2017 after her relationship with Harry became more serious.

But shortly after the Duke and Duchess announced they were stepping back as senior royals, they launched a comprehensive website outlining their plans for the future. The couple turned to Toronto-based firm Article to help them with the site’s design, Town & Country reported. The outlet shared that Markle previously worked with Article on The Tig.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously announced their decision to “step back” came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The couple added they will continue to work with the reigning monarch, 93, as well as Harry’s father Prince Charles, and the 35-year-old’s older brother, Prince William.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

They will keep their royal titles.