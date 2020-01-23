Meghan Markle's dad says royal family is 'stiffer' than Duchess' American relatives

Meghan Markle's father is opening up about how he really feels about his Duchess daughter's marriage to Prince Harry.

In a bombshell documentary that aired on Wednesday on CBS' Channel 5 in the U.K., Thomas Markle, 75, took viewers back in time to Meghan's childhood years -- a period he described as the "happiest of my life," according to the DailyMail.

MEGHAN MARKLE STEPS OUT WITH BABY ARCHIE AFTER 'MEGXIT' ANNOUNCEMENTS

The embattled father said he and Meghan were extremely close during her childhood and throughout her early adult years, with the father-daughter duo meeting "three to four times a week" when she began acting in Los Angeles after college.

Fast-forward to the present day, as Meghan and Harry are reunited in Canada amid Megxit, Thomas confirmed he's never met Prince Harry or Archie and then slammed the royal family by comparing them to his own.

"[Meghan's] been supported and loved by everybody on both sides of her [American] family," he said, according to the outlet. "The family that she's joined is far stiffer than the one that she's left."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S OBJECTIVE IS 'FAME AND FORTUNE': 'SHE AND HARRY WILL NEVER FIND HAPPINESS,' SISTER SAYS

Also in the documentary, Thomas shared rare home footage showing Meghan reaching milestones over the years. The home videos showed her at her first school play, high school graduation, heading off to college and the moments she found out she landed a gig on "Suits."

Thomas remarkably came under fire in 2017 ahead of Meghan's lavish royal wedding ceremony to Prince Harry in a staged paparazzi photoshoot in Mexico. He admitted he regretted the "stupid and hammy" shots, which Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha later admitted to orchestrating.

He was scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but days before the wedding he claimed to have suffered a heart attack and underwent heart surgery.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S FATHER SAYS HE'S 'DISAPPOINTED' FOLLOWING HER, PRINCE HARRY’S EXIT NEWS

In the documentary, Thomas admitted the staged photo shoot would "haunt me for the rest of my life." In a sneak peek of the documentary before it aired Wednesday night, Thomas told Channel 5 he believes Prince Harry and Meghan "owe" him for the "trashy things" that have been said about him.

He also claimed that Meghan's involvement with Harry has made his role as Meghan's father obsolete.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To them, I don't exist and now Harry, whether he realizes it or not, is part of my family and I'm part of his. We should be talking," he said, according to the DailyMail.

Thomas is a retired Hollywood lighting director and the documentary was filmed in his home in Mexico.