Canadians demand Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay for their own security in new petition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited in Canada this week following the queen's approval of Megxit, but the couple is already receiving pushback from their new neighbors.

According to a new report, more than 80,000 Canadians have signed an online petition demanding that Markle and Prince Harry pay for their own security while living there.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ADDRESS TRAVEL AND SECURITY CONCERNS FOLLOWING HISTORIC ANNOUNCEMENT

The petition comes from the Canadian Taxpayer Federation, Page Six reported, and its federal director, Aaron Wudrick, spoke about the petition's goal on behalf of the citizens who signed it.

“Canadians are pleased to welcome the Duke and Duchess to Canada, but have made it crystal clear that taxpayers should not be forced to support them while they are living here,” said Wudrick. “All Canadians wish them well as they realize their ambition of financial independence.”

According to the outlet, it took just six days for 80,000 people to sign the request. It was brought to the desk of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, the outlet said.

HOW MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S FINANCES WILL BE IMPACTED BY ABRUPT ROYAL EXIT

In their big Jan. 8 announcement, Prince Harry and Markle explained they would be stepping back from their senior royal status to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. A part of their goal is to be "financially independent."

On Harry and Markle's official website SussexRoyal.com, the couple explained that their travel arrangements "will continue to be paid for privately and not by UK taxpayers."

A note on their website explains that provisions for armed security by The Metropolitan Police is mandated by the government, which doesn’t allow the royal couple to elaborate to the public as to how it is funded or works.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As stated on the government’s website: “No breakdown of security costs is available as disclosure of such information could compromise the integrity of these arrangements and affect the security of the individuals protected. It is long established policy not to comment upon the protective security arrangements and their related costs for members of the Royal Family or their residences.”

The price tag to protect Prince Harry, Markle and their son could reach $10 million annually, Canada newspaper Globe and Mail reported.

The paper previously published an editorial stating the couple "can't live" there.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.