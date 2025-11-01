Blue Jays could join exclusive club with World Series win in Game 7

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Toronto Blue Jays have a shot at history on the line on Saturday night as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

The game, which can be seen on FOX at 8 p.m. ET, could mark the end of an epic turnaround for Toronto. The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East division in the 2024 season and failed to make the playoffs with a 74-88 record. This season, Toronto won the division title for the first time since 2015 and could join an exclusive club with a World Series win.

Toronto could join the 1991 Minnesota Twins and the 2013 Boston Red Sox to go from last place to champions, according to MLB Network. The Twins finished in last place in the AL West in 1990 before Jack Morris’ heroic Game 7 gave them a World Series win in 1991 over the Atlanta Braves. The 2012 Red Sox were last in the AL East before topping the St. Louis Cardinals in six games to win the 2013 World Series.

The Blue Jays are looking to celebrate their first World Series since 1993 with a win over the Dodgers. Max Scherzer, in possibly the final start of his illustrious career, will be on the bump to start Game 7. He’s squaring off against Shohei Ohtani, who the Dodgers tapped for the pivotal matchup.

Toronto lost in Game 6, 3-1, as the Dodgers were able to turn a tremendous double play to end the game in the bottom of the ninth inning despite the Blue Jays threatening.

Scherzer was 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts this season.

"No better guy to have on the mound to kind of navigate the emotions, the stuff," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "Max has been getting ready for Game 7 when he knew he was pitching Game 3."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.