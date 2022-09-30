Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle didn't know difference between celebrity and royal life, expert says: She's 'like a minefield'

Before marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle was an American actress

Meghan Markle starred on "Suits."

Meghan Markle starred on "Suits." (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

EXCLUSIVE - Meghan Markle didn't know difference between celebrity and royal life, expert says: She's ‘like a minefield’ Continue reading…

ROYAL FAMILY - Is King Charles watching? Queen Margrethe's choice to strip royal titles from grandkids isn't personal: expert  Continue reading…

WHAT WENT WRONG - Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen's marriage: What went wrong? Psychotherapist weighs in Continue reading…

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are facing rumors of marital issues following 13 years of marriage.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are facing rumors of marital issues following 13 years of marriage. (Steve Granitz)

TAX TROUBLE - Shakira faces tax fraud charges: A look at other stars convicted of tax-related offenses Continue reading…

Shakira is facing tax fraud charges.

Shakira is facing tax fraud charges. (Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

EXCLUSIVE - ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’ Continue reading…

ROYAL BEHAVIOR - Prince George's behavior sounds like Prince William's childhood alter ego ‘The Basher,’ royal expert says Continue reading…

DEPARTED - Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of rapper Coolio Continue reading…

ROYAL PODCAST - Why Meghan Markle's ‘Archetypes’ podcast has ‘royal watchers’ looking out for one particular guest: expert Continue reading…

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

LIKE A PRINCESS - Meghan Markle wanted to live in Windsor Castle and be seen as a princess, royal expert claims Continue reading…

SPEAKING OUT - Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and more stars speak out on the horrific death of Mahsa Amini in Iran Continue reading…

