Meghan Markle's dad: 'I lied' to make her, Prince Harry's image look 'a little bit better'

Meghan Markle's father is claiming he once lied in an interview about his daughter and Prince Harry to help their image.

In a 90-minute documentary aired by the U.K.'s CBS Channel 5 on Wednesday, Thomas Markle, 75, detailed Meghan's childhood in Los Angeles, Calif., her rise to fame in the acting industry and the role Prince Harry has really played on their estrangement. He also confessed he once lied about her and Prince Harry to "Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan when he was interviewed after he missed their royal wedding.

"I said [that] they called me back and they were really concerned about me and I said, 'Go on your honeymoon, don't worry about me. I'll be fine. And that was all a lie," Thomas, a former lighting director, told the interviewer.

"So I made their image appear a little bit better," the outspoken father added.

Thomas remarkably came under fire in 2017 ahead of Meghan's lavish royal wedding ceremony to Prince Harry in a staged paparazzi photo shoot in Mexico. He admitted he regretted the "stupid and hammy" shots, which Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle later admitted to orchestrating.

He was scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but days before the wedding he reportedly suffered a heart attack and underwent heart surgery.

Thomas also told Channel 5 he lied to Prince Harry about his regrettable photo shoot.

"I denied it," he revealed. "All Harry asked me was did I pose for measurements for a suit, and I said, 'No, I wasn't posing for a measurement for a suit, I was being measured for a new hoodie.' That's what I told them."

He added: "Of course that was a lie. I lied to him. I'm not proud of that, but I did."

Thomas sat down with Channel 5 over a span of six days back in October, just three months ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement that they would be "stepping back" as senior members of the royal family.

Earlier this month, Meghan's father said he was "disappointed" by the couple's plan.