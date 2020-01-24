Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle's dad: 'I lied' to make her, Prince Harry's image look 'a little bit better'

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Meghan Markle's father is claiming he once lied in an interview about his daughter and Prince Harry to help their image.

In a 90-minute documentary aired by the U.K.'s CBS Channel 5 on Wednesday, Thomas Markle, 75, detailed Meghan's childhood in Los Angeles, Calif., her rise to fame in the acting industry and the role Prince Harry has really played on their estrangement. He also confessed he once lied about her and Prince Harry to "Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan when he was interviewed after he missed their royal wedding.

MEGHAN MARKLE WON’T BE SEEN IN THE UK 'FOR A LONG TIME,' ROYAL EXPERT CLAIMS: 'WHY WOULD SHE COME BACK NOW?'

Meghan Markle's father is telling all in a sit-down interview with Channel 5 in the U.K. about her childhood and relationship to Prince Harry. 

Meghan Markle's father is telling all in a sit-down interview with Channel 5 in the U.K. about her childhood and relationship to Prince Harry.  (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP)

"I said [that] they called me back and they were really concerned about me and I said, 'Go on your honeymoon, don't worry about me. I'll be fine. And that was all a lie," Thomas, a former lighting director, told the interviewer.

"So I made their image appear a little bit better," the outspoken father added.

Thomas remarkably came under fire in 2017 ahead of Meghan's lavish royal wedding ceremony to Prince Harry in a staged paparazzi photo shoot in Mexico. He admitted he regretted the "stupid and hammy" shots, which Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle later admitted to orchestrating.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S DAD ADMITS HE WAS 'JEALOUS' PRINCE CHARLES WALKED HER DOWN THE AISLE AT ROYAL WEDDING

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond &amp; Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond &amp; Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

He was scheduled to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, but days before the wedding he reportedly suffered a heart attack and underwent heart surgery.

Thomas also told Channel 5 he lied to Prince Harry about his regrettable photo shoot.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WOULDN’T BE THE FIRST ROYALS TO BANK ON THEIR ROYAL TITLES, EXPERTS SAY

Meghan Markle's father said he has not met Prince Harry or the couple's son, Archie.

Meghan Markle's father said he has not met Prince Harry or the couple's son, Archie. (Courtney Africa / Africa News Agency via AP)

"I denied it," he revealed. "All Harry asked me was did I pose for measurements for a suit, and I said, 'No, I wasn't posing for a measurement for a suit, I was being measured for a new hoodie.' That's what I told them."

He added: "Of course that was a lie. I lied to him. I'm not proud of that, but I did."

Thomas sat down with Channel 5 over a span of six days back in October, just three months ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement that they would be "stepping back" as senior members of the royal family.

Earlier this month, Meghan's father said he was "disappointed" by the couple's plan.