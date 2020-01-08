Piers Morgan rips Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for cutting royal duties: 'Disgraceful way to treat The Queen'

“Good Morning Britain” co-host Piers Morgan, a longtime critic of Meghan Markle, took a victory lap on Wednesday after Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex announced they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family.

“People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family,” Morgan tweeted. “I rest my case.”

Morgan went on to send other tweets, including the snarky, “What Meghan wants.. Meghan gets.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SHARE DELIGHTFUL PHOTO OF BABY ARCHIE AHEAD OF THE NEW YEAR

“Wow. What a disgraceful way to treat The Queen,” Morgan added. “Shame on Harry & Meghan.”

The couple said the decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared Wednesday on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON ARE ‘A NEW LOOK CHARLES AND DIANA,’ ROYAL EXPERT CLAIMS

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

They added that they will continue to work with the reigning monarch, 93, as well as Harry’s father Prince Charles, as well as the 35-year-old’s older brother, Prince William. They will keep their royal titles.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS IN CANADA AWAY FROM ROYAL FAMILY: REPORT

Morgan, a former CNN host, has criticized Markle on a regular basis since she ditched life as an actress for Prince Harry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morgan even volunteered his services if the Queen was looking for a replacement.

“I'm from Sussex and prepared to step up,” he wrote.