Meghan Markle apologizes after As Ever sales mishap disappoints shoppers

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, sold out in under an hour

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle will never win over UK public again, author claims Video

Meghan Markle will never win over UK public again, author claims

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of 'My Mother and I,' discusses how the Duchess of Sussex isn't going to be welcomed back across the pond anytime soon following her royal exit.

Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand sold out in less than an hour, but some customers’ orders went unfilled due to high demand.

As Ever’s Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb sold out so quickly, some shoppers who had their purchases confirmed later learned the stock was already gone, and the order couldn’t be filled.

The As Ever team sent an email to customers with an apology from Markle and a promise of not only a refund, but a free gift from the next product launch.

"My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me," Markle’s note read according to screenshots shared on social media.

Meghan Markle laughs near the stove at home.

Meghan Markle apologized to customers of her As Ever brand after their orders were unfilled due to high demand. (Netflix)

"I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened," the letter continued.

"I know it's not the same limited-edition item you had your heart set on (I would feel the same!) so I would also like to promise you something else: When our next limited-edition drop happens, you won't just be the first to know... you'll be the first to receive it. No need to order, it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me."

Markle thanked customers again, adding, "so much more goodness is coming soon."

Meghan Markle in a light sand jacket waves in Ireland

Markle promised to send a new product from her next launch free of charge to the customers whose orders had to be refunded. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images))

The As Ever team also promised in what appears to be the same email that they will be refunding customers’ purchases and "In addition to the refund, please let our customer service team know if there is another item you would like us to send you, free of charge. We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding."

A source told Fox News Digital there was an overwhelming response to the launch, which resulted in a significant spike in site traffic and order volume. The pace of transactions briefly outpaced the site’s back-end processing, which led to a small number of orders being accepted for a Limited-Edition product that had already sold out.

The source added that the team is proactively reaching out to impacted customers with full refunds, along with a gesture of appreciation – offering a complimentary item of their choice while inventory is being replenished.

Meghan Markle smiling wearing a gold necklace and a white top.

A source told Fox News Digital that the issue stemmed from demand outpacing the back end of the ordering setup, leading to the mix-up. (Max Mumby/Indigo)

Markle’s As Ever brand launched on April 2 and sold quickly, despite high prices that sparked some debate online.

The Duchess of Sussex thanked everyone on launch day, writing on Instagram, "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough… for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start [of] @aseverofficial. Here we go!"

Meghan Markle smiles for a photo

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated As Ever's success with an Instagram post, saying, "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full!" (Getty       )

As Ever’s debut line was timed with the release of her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," which premiered on March 4. The former actress was joined by her famous friends and chefs on the show, as she shared her favorite recipes and hosting tips.

