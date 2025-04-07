Meghan Markle apologizes after As Ever sales mishap disappoints shoppers

Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand sold out in less than an hour, but some customers’ orders went unfilled due to high demand.

As Ever’s Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb sold out so quickly, some shoppers who had their purchases confirmed later learned the stock was already gone, and the order couldn’t be filled.

The As Ever team sent an email to customers with an apology from Markle and a promise of not only a refund, but a free gift from the next product launch.

"My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me," Markle’s note read according to screenshots shared on social media.

"I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened," the letter continued.

"I know it's not the same limited-edition item you had your heart set on (I would feel the same!) so I would also like to promise you something else: When our next limited-edition drop happens, you won't just be the first to know... you'll be the first to receive it. No need to order, it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me."

Markle thanked customers again, adding, "so much more goodness is coming soon."

The As Ever team also promised in what appears to be the same email that they will be refunding customers’ purchases and "In addition to the refund, please let our customer service team know if there is another item you would like us to send you, free of charge. We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding."

A source told Fox News Digital there was an overwhelming response to the launch, which resulted in a significant spike in site traffic and order volume. The pace of transactions briefly outpaced the site’s back-end processing, which led to a small number of orders being accepted for a Limited-Edition product that had already sold out.

The source added that the team is proactively reaching out to impacted customers with full refunds, along with a gesture of appreciation – offering a complimentary item of their choice while inventory is being replenished.

Markle’s As Ever brand launched on April 2 and sold quickly, despite high prices that sparked some debate online.

The Duchess of Sussex thanked everyone on launch day, writing on Instagram, "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough… for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start [of] @aseverofficial. Here we go!"

As Ever’s debut line was timed with the release of her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," which premiered on March 4. The former actress was joined by her famous friends and chefs on the show, as she shared her favorite recipes and hosting tips.