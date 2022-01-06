Meghan King after split from Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens: 'Love can be found in unexpected places'

Meghan King is looking for love — sort of.

The 37-year-old reality star has been in headlines as of late following her split from her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, just two months after getting hitched. Owens is the nephew of President Joe Biden.

The quick turnaround surprised fans and left King "devastated," according to her former "Real Housewives of Orange County" co-star Tamra Judge.

Now, King is trying to keep a positive attitude about love, as she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Let's raise our vibe in 2022, team," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"(I need to remember love can be found in unexpected places… including from within," she continued. "I know my heart is incredibly right for me.)"

Her message came alongside a quote from author Yung Pueblo.

"There is no shortage of people that you will find physically beautiful, but finding someone who matches the maturity you are looking for, the dedication to grow, the humor that brings you comfort, and someone who just feels right in your arms and life is incredibly unique," read the quote.

King seems to be shifting her focus away from romance for the time being, as she shared on Dec. 30 that her 2022 new year's resolution was to be the best mother that she can be.

"2022 resolution. I’m gonna mom the s--t outta this year," she wrote alongside a photo of her three children — Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes — playing on the beach.

She confidently added : "Top that. Go ahead, whadya got." King shares her kiddos with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

The exact timeline of her whirlwind relationship with Owens is a bit murky, but they publicly confirmed their relationship in Sept. 2021. They married on Oct. 11 at a ceremony attended by President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

News of their split broke on Christmas Eve, when a source told Page Six that King "has told friends they broke up."

King was first married to Brad McDill from 2007-2011 before being married to Jim Edmonds, the father of her children, from 2014-2019.