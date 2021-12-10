Jill Biden says being first lady is harder than she imagined

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jill Biden recently revealed that being first lady of the United States is harder than she thought it would be.

In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" set to air this weekend, she opened up about the challenges of her role.

"I think it’s a little harder than I imagined," the first lady said. "It’s not like a job that you do, it’s a lifestyle that you live."

The 70-year-old reflected on how her position is different from many other jobs.

"It’s not something you leave at 5 o’clock or at 3 o’clock," she told the network. "It’s 24 hours a day."

According to the White House , the first lady focuses on issues such as advocating for military families and fighting cancer.

Biden also continues her work as an educator.

Prior to marrying her husband, she was a high school English teacher and later served as a reading specialist.

As second lady of the United States during the Obama administration, Biden advocated for community colleges. Now she serves as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

The first lady has previously said, "Teaching isn’t just what I do, it’s who I am."