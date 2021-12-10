Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Jill Biden says being first lady is harder than she imagined

She explained her job is 24 hours a day

By Maria Lencki | Fox News
Jill Biden recently revealed that being first lady of the United States is harder than she thought it would be. 

In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" set to air this weekend, she opened up about the challenges of her role. 

"I think it’s a little harder than I imagined," the first lady said. "It’s not like a job that you do, it’s a lifestyle that you live." 

BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE FOR TRUCKERS CROSSING BORDER WILL WORSEN SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS, GOP SENATORS WARN 

First lady Jill Biden waves after she receives the official White House Christmas Tree on the North Portico of the White House on Nov. 22, 2021 in Washington.

First lady Jill Biden waves after she receives the official White House Christmas Tree on the North Portico of the White House on Nov. 22, 2021 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The 70-year-old reflected on how her position is different from many other jobs. 

"It’s not something you leave at 5 o’clock or at 3 o’clock," she told the network. "It’s 24 hours a day." 

According to the White House, the first lady focuses on issues such as advocating for military families and fighting cancer.

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. 

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.  (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

Biden also continues her work as an educator.  

Prior to marrying her husband, she was a high school English teacher and later served as a reading specialist. 

The Bidens walk on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, July 19, 2021. 

The Bidens walk on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, July 19, 2021.  (Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As second lady of the United States during the Obama administration, Biden advocated for community colleges. Now she serves as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

The first lady has previously said, "Teaching isn’t just what I do, it’s who I am."

