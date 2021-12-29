Meghan King is ‘devastated’ after split from Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens, Tamra Judge says: ‘It’s sad’

Tamra Judge is speaking out about how her former "Real Housewives of Orange County" co-star Meghan King is coping with her breakup.

On Monday, the reality TV star confirmed her split from Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, after two months of marriage.

On Tuesday’s episode of her "Two T’s In A Pod" podcast, Judge told co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and guest Brandi Glanville that King is "devastated."

"I did reach out to her and I’m not going to disclose what she said, but she’s devastated," the 54-year-old explained. "They met on an app. Dated a few weeks, had the whirlwind romance and then, decided to get married. From what I understand, he’s in LA and she’s in St. Louis. So that’s going to be challenging in itself."

Judge admitted that she was "not shocked" by the separation. However, she does "feel bad."

"We’ve all met somebody, fell in love and thought, ‘This is The One,’" said Judge. "And afterward, you’re like, ‘Ugh, thank God I didn’t marry him!’ … You have to be careful when you have children."

"She’s truly devastated," Judge continued. "It’s not what she wanted, so it’s sad. Can you imagine publicly dealing with that? People are like, ‘Told you so,’ or ‘That was too soon.’ She’s probably dealing with all that, beating herself up and being sad."

"I’m wondering, will the president be making an official statement?" Judge joked at one point.

King was seeking advice shortly before revealing her split from the attorney.

On Dec. 3, King shared a post on Instagram asking her 1 million followers for "good marriage tips."

"We sent the kids to stay at grandma and grandpa’s, we got a hotel 3 miles from our house, and I slipped into the pajamas I’ve been waiting to wear for a special occasion," the 37-year-old captioned her post.

"We feel like we’ve been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for," the mother of three shared. "Tomorrow real life commences but a few hours in a hotel @lemeridienstlclayton will do a new marriage good. Please, give us more good marriage tips!"

King revealed the union was over on Instagram Stories.

"I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," King began.

"I am rattled," she wrote. "This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows – and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

"At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family," King concluded her post.

A source revealed to Page Six on Friday that King told friends the pair broke up.

In September, the former couple took to Instagram to confirm their relationship, and after a blinking engagement, tied the knot one month later on Oct. 11 in Pennsylvania.

The White House described the event as a "small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens." President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were both in attendance.

King's previous husband, former big league slugger Jim Edmonds, whom she shares three children with, told the Daily Mail he "thought it was a joke" when King and Owens wed.

Edmonds filed for divorce in October 2019 after a sexting scandal and an alleged affair with their children’s nanny that he denied. The divorce was finalized in May of this year.

"They’d been dating for about four weeks!" Edmonds told the Daily Mail in October.

However, King said she had no doubt Owens, 42, was the one for her.

"We just knew," King wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple flashing wide smiles after exchanging their nuptials at the time. "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens," she added.

Owens is the son of Biden's younger sister and political adviser, Valerie Biden Owens.

King said in an interview with Brides magazine that she and Owens "connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke."

"By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family and starting to plan our future together," she revealed. "We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

King was previously married to attorney Brad McDill from 2007 until 2011.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.