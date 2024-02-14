Taylor Swift skips Super Bowl parade as 'Eras Tour' set to resume in Australia

Taylor Swift will miss out on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday as she gears up for her "Eras Tour" to resume in Australia.

Swift, 34, landed in Australia early Thursday morning local time, according to 9News Australia. She will take the stage in Melbourne on Feb. 16. Swift will play three back-to-back shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before heading to Sydney for another four shows.

After Australia, the singer-songwriter will jet to Singapore for six shows beginning March 2 before she takes a break in April.

Fans had speculated Swift might attend the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City after the "Midnights" singer showed up to support the NFL star for the Feb. 11 game. Swift traveled to Las Vegas from Japan right after performing four sold-out shows in Tokyo.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE ‘ACCIDENTALLY’ PARTY IN VEGAS CLUB WITH POP STAR'S PARENTS AFTER SUPER BOWL WIN

Kansas City's mayor shut down rumors that city officials asked Swift to skip the parade.

"We’re enchanted to welcome everyone to [the] parade and the women and men of our police department are prepared to keep all safe," he wrote on X. "We’ll have a great championship celebration for our Chiefs!"

Last year's Chiefs Super Bowl parade drew 1 million attendees, local outlet KCUR reported.

Many are also wondering if Swift will tag along on the Chiefs' trip to the White House, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not confirm or deny her possible attendance.

"That’s going to be up to the Chiefs, and obviously their decision to figure out who’s going to come with them," she told reporters Monday. "I can’t speak to attendance and who will be here."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans cannot get enough of Swift and Kelce. Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched of all-time, hitting 123.4 million viewers as many tuned in not for the football – but to catch a glimpse of their favorite blonde pop star.

The "Swifties" especially enjoy the public displays of affection Swift and Kelce share while being broadcast on television. The couple shared an intimate moment on the field after the Chiefs won the big game in overtime.

Swift and Kelce embraced and shared a handful of kisses, with the musician grabbing the tight end's face with her hands.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Swift and Kelce continued to celebrate the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl win by partying in Las Vegas with the team, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. The couple was spotted dancing and singing along to Swift's "Anti Hero," "Love Story" and "You Belong with Me."

After the night out, Swift posted her first video featuring Kelce to her TikTok in a rare move. The musician has shied away from sharing her personal life on social media for years.

"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," Swift captioned the video.

The video showed Andrea and Scott Swift sitting in a booth while the group got bottle service. Swift's dad took a drink and then shook his head, laughing as someone filmed.

Swift also added, "It's a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP