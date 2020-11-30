‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett engaged to boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan

"Mean Girls" star Jonathan Bennett is engaged to his boyfriend, TV host Jaymes Vaughan.

Bennett, who notably played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy "Mean Girls," told People magazine about the proposal, which featured an original tune written by Vaughan and a producer friend while Bennett was away filming a project for Hallmark titled, "The Christmas House."

He was told they were going to take family Christmas card pictures and that's why photographers were there, according to Bennett. However, when "no one" was able to look the 39-year-old actor in the eye, he "later found it out it was because they didn’t want to spoil what was about to happen."

"My sister shouted for me to come outside 'real quick' and my F.O.M.O. kicked in so I ran outside," Bennett said referring to fear of missing out. "Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said 'We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.'"

The sign gave the proposal away for Bennett because Vaughan had made the same type of sign for Bennett when Vaughan told Bennett he loved him for the first time.

"And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried," he admitted.

As for the song, Vaughan noted that "every single part" of it was personal to his love.

"Every lyric, even the structure of the melody was designed with how I knew he’d sing it back to me," explained Vaughan. "He has this really cute way of singing things back to me. I just wanted him to feel like the most special person in those three minutes of first hearing the song."