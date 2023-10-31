Matthew Perry was 'deceased' before firefighters arrived, head 'brought above the water' by bystander

Matthew Perry was already deceased by the time Los Angeles City Firefighters reached his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Upon arrival, first responders found "an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub," public information officer Erik Scott explained.

"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water," his statement read. "A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival. The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner."

"We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly," the statement added.

A cause of death was previously deferred for the "Friends" actor. In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Sunday, a representative for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office shared "An autopsy was completed today, and toxicology results are pending."

Law enforcement sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Perry had died on Saturday from an apparent drowning. He was 54.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

