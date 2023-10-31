Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was 'deceased' before firefighters arrived, head 'brought above the water' by bystander

The 'Friends' star was found dead in a hot tub by emergency responders

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Coroner awaiting Matthew Perry's toxicology report after police found no sign of foul play Video

Coroner awaiting Matthew Perry's toxicology report after police found no sign of foul play

FOX News' William La Jeunesse share details on 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's life and legacy as officials investigate his cause of death. 

Matthew Perry was already deceased by the time Los Angeles City Firefighters reached his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday, Fox News Digital can confirm. 

Upon arrival, first responders found "an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub," public information officer Erik Scott explained.

"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water," his statement read. "A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival. The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner."

Matthew Perry in a black sweater soft smiles in front of red curtain

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub in his Pacific Palisades home on Saturday. He was 54. (David M. Benett/Getty Images)

"We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly," the statement added.

A cause of death was previously deferred for the "Friends" actor. In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Sunday, a representative for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office shared "An autopsy was completed today, and toxicology results are pending." 

Matthew Perry smiles in a black jacket and shirt with clear glasses on the carpet

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on "Friends" died from an apparent drowning, per law enforcement sources. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Law enforcement sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Perry had died on Saturday from an apparent drowning. He was 54.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

