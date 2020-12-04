'Wheel of Fortune' viewers concerned over Pat Sajak's recent 'feisty' behavior: He 'clearly hates his job'

Pat Sajak left dozens of “Wheel of Fortune” fans mystified on Thursday night after the longtime host clapped back at a contestant for the third time in less than 10 days.

The episode that aired on Thursday showed Sajak, 74, in the middle of a promotion for Dick's Sporting Goods when a female contestant interrupted him to make her next move on the letter board.

"Never, never interrupt a plug," Sajak informed the contestant, who replied, "I apologize."

Sajak then laughed before adding, "You can do anything else but don't interrupt. I'm sorry, what'd you want to do?"

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS LAUGH AFTER PAT SAJAK GIVES CONTESTANT A STERN LOOK OVER A PUN

Sajak's encounter did not go unnoticed by viewers, a majority of whom took to social media with concerns about the host's particularly sassy behavior over the last week.

"Is @patsajak okay? He’s been kinda testy lately," one viewer asked.

My goodness @patsajak, please be kinder to your contestants. What has happened to you? yikes @WheelofFortune #WheelOfFortune," another tweeted the host.

"@patsajak has been real feisty lately. He just yelled at a contestant for interrupting his plug for @DICKS," one said.

A fourth viewer chimed in: "Pat Sajak makes #WheelOfFortune completely unbearable to watch. Stop being such a d--k."

"@patsajak has turned into an angry uncle this year," quipped another.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOST PAT SAJAK JOKINGLY CALLS OUT 'UNGRATEFUL' CONTESTANT: 'I FINALLY SNAPPED!'

Some fans claimed Sajak is no longer enjoying the job. He's been a host on the show alongside Vanna White for over almost four decades.

"How does the network not recognize that Pat Sakai is over his job? He clearly hates the monotony of his job over the last 30+ years. #abc #WheelOfFortune #patsajak" wrote another.

"i love how much pat sajak clearly hates his job," another admitted.

"I’m telling everyone, Pat Sajak is going to snap one day #WheelOfFortune #WOF," one person warned, to which another on Twitter agreed, "THAT WAS CRAZY!"

'CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE' TO DEBUT ON ABC WITH PAT SAJAK, VANNA WHITE AS CO-HOSTS

"Is it me or is pat sajak a condescending little troll," one person questioned.

One fan called Thursday night's episode a "disgrace."

"Slouch @patsajak could not be more uncharismatic," one person tweeted to the host.

"@WheelofFortune Sajak loses it again tonight. Don’t interrupt me! Sounds like the president. Time to retire Pat?" one viewer joked.

ALEX TREBEK REMEMBERED BY 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOSTS PAT SAJAK AND VANNA WHITE

Other "Wheel of Fortune" fans claimed Sajak also asked a contestant "not to make sound effects" after letting out a "woo-hoo" during the game.

"Tonight’s #WheelofFortune Champagne and cider? Sentimental foresight? Former minor? And a mean Pat Sajak," a disappointed fan wrote.

"Did @patsajak just tell a contestant not to make sound effects???@WheelofFortune" asked one person, and another replied, "He sure did. I thought I was hearing things."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One person tweeted at a Twitter account created for "God" and asked if Sajak could be replaced with the late Alex Trebek. The beloved "Jeopardy" host died last month at the age of 80 after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

However, Sajak's spunky behavior as of late was defended by some who viewed it as innocuous.

"Are you serious!? @patsajak had to tell a contestant NOT to interrupt him! Some people are so pretentious & feel rules don’t apply to them; just another 'Karen,'" one said. "Karen" is a pejorative term often used to describe a White, usually middle-aged woman thought to be acting entitled.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT SHOCKS VIEWERS WITH WILDLY INCORRECT ANSWER

"Pat Sajak is just f--king done with people these days and I love it. #WheelOfFortune," another person reacted.

"I feisty Pat Sajak @WheelofFortune," another wrote.

Fans may remember that Sajak came under fire just last week for jokingly calling out a contestant for being "ungrateful." The awkward encounter occurred when a contestant named Darin was solving a puzzle for things that begin with the word "kitchen." When he accurately guessed "oven," the contestant argued no one actually says the phrase "kitchen oven."

"You won! Don't argue, Darin! You got the puzzle! Ungrateful players, I've had it!" Sajak responded with a laugh. While the host did appear to make it obvious he was just joking around, some viewers claimed he was a bit too aggressive in his remark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then, earlier this week, a number of social media users got a kick out of Sajak's stern look he gave a contestant after he made a pun on the show.

"The look from @patsajak I’m dead," someone wrote.

Representatives for the game show and Sajak did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.