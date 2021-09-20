Matthew McConaughey can't stop laughing as he reshares outtake from Zach Galifianakis' 'Between Two Ferns'

Matthew McConaughey couldn’t control himself in a re-shared clip from his appearance on the movie version of Zach Galifianakis’ "Between Two Ferns," in which the "Hangover" star is tasked with interviewing A-list celebrities in order to reclaim his Hollywood reputation.

The "True Detective" star posted the video from the Netflix film to his Instagram on Monday. It sees Galifianakis pepper McConaughey with a slew of questions while the two banter back and forth – and a blooper from the flick sent McConaughey, 51, over the edge.

"When you and Woody Harrelson are acting in a scene together, are you sad that somewhere there’s a sack not being hackied?" Galifianakis, 51, asks, eliciting an irrepressible laugh from the actor.

"That’s good," said McConaughey. "A sack not being hackied."

Barely letting McConaughey catch his breath, Galifianakis quickly rebounds.

"What was the marijuana budget on 'True Detective?’ asked the "Baskets" star. "And are you – have you smoked a lot of the budget today?"

Fighting back tears of laughter, the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor responds, "Oh, s—t."

In the conversation from the film, a pipe bursts during the interview and floods the room with water.

McConaughey captioned the Monday post: "Damn ferns #betweentwoferns #zachgalifianakis."

Other celebrity appearances in the film include Brie Larson, Chrissy Teigen, Jon Hamm, Peter Dinklage, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Tiffany Haddish, Paul Rust, Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones, John Legend, Adam Scott, Awkwafina, Hailee Steinfeld, John Cho and Keanu Reeves.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Academy Award-winning star has been quietly making calls to influential people in Texas' political and business circles to see if he would have enough legitimate backing to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott if he were to run a race for governor next November. On Sunday, it was also reported that former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat , is reportedly preparing a bid to challenge Abbott as well.

