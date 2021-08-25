Matthew McConaughey repurposed a famous catchphrase while wishing Gov. Greg Abbott well

Matthew McConaughey repurposed one of his most famous catchphrases to be about the coronavirus in a message to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The actor, who has previously publicly toyed with the idea of running for Abbott’s job, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share well wishes with the governor after he announced he had tested negative for COVID-19 days after testing positive.

"I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination I received," Abbott said in a video he posted on Twitter. "So, I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one."

In a response tweet to Abbott’s announcement, McConaughey thanked Abbott for mentioning to his fellow Texans that vaccination was a good idea.

"Glad you’re now testing negative for Covid Governor Abbott," he wrote. "Thank you for mentioning that ‘the vaccination you received made your infection brief and mild.’ Health to you, Cecilia, Texas, and beyond."

He concluded his post by writing "mask, vax and just keep livin'."

The actor has often been outspoken about coronavirus safety, even bemoaning the political divide it's taken, particularly in his home state of Texas. McConaughey has talked politics several times in the last year as rumors percolate that he may hang up his acting career in favor of a pivot to politics.

Despite wishing the governor good health, Politico previously reported that the Academy Award-winning star has been quietly making calls to influential people in the state’s political and business circles to see if he would have enough legitimate backing to unseat Abbott if he were to run a race for governor.

"Just keep livin’" is of course a line often quoted from McConaughey’s first film role in the 1993 classic "Dazed and Confused." His character, Wooderson, says it to another character in an effort to get him to remain independent after his high school football team demanded a written pledge of good behavior.

Yahoo reports that "Dallas Buyers Club" actor wrote in his book that the line "just keep livin’" came from a conversation he had with director Richard Linklater shortly before filming the scene. He had returned to set after his father’s funeral and discussed the scene and his grief with the director.

"Even though my dad's no longer physically here, his spirit is still alive in me for as long as I keep it alive," he recalled saying to Linklater. "I can still talk to him, do my best to live by what he taught me, and keep him alive forever."