Kelly Ripa shares 'nude' selfie with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa has rocked Instagram once again by sharing an intimate photo featuring her and husband Mark Consuelos, who appears shirtless in bed.

Referencing the sexual nature of the post, Ripa’s caption reads, “This is your thirst trappy reminder to watch an all NUDE #riverdale TONIGHT on @thecwriverdale 8/7 central.”

“Did i say nude? I meant new 🔥💦,” she added.

Actress Rachael Harris even chimed, stating, "Oh well done Mr. and Mrs. Consuelos. Well DONE."

This is not the first time Ripa stunned her 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Just last week she shared a makeup-free pic, highlighting the TV host’s natural beauty.

