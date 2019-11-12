Marie Osmond 'chipped off a piece' of kneecap in scary Las Vegas concert spill

No injury will stop Marie Osmond from performing.

During a Las Vegas performance last week, Osmond took a tumble onstage and took to “The Talk” to address the situation.

In the interview, Osmond revealed that she “chipped off a piece” of her kneecap in the fall — but that is not deterring the “Read My Lips” singer from finishing up her Las Vegas residency.

MARIE OSMOND REFLECTS ON DATING RUMORS, BODY SHAMING AND BULLYING

“This is the last week of shows at the Flamingo. And so for those of you that have bought tickets for that last week, I will be there,” Marie assured.

“Donny [Osmond] was so sweet. He said, ‘Marie, I can handle the last week,’ and I said, ‘I think they want to see Donny and Marie,’ ” she continued.

“But it’s underneath the kneecap, I chipped off a piece,” she said. “So I probably won’t be dancing a lot, but I will be [there] — I can sing!”

DONNY AND MARIE OSMOND ON VEGAS LEGACY: OUR JOB IS TO ENTERTAIN, NOT PREACH

This is not the first time Osmond has fallen while performing. In September, Osmond fell while performing and both of her knees were left black and blue.

“I’m always okay, and you know, it’s just interesting that it would be so close together. I’ve never fallen before,” Marie said in reference to the September incident.

“I think maybe the knee was a little bit not as strong. I probably should have been wearing my brace. But as I made that turn my boot stuck on the floor and then I wasn’t able to turn and I just went down.”

MARIE OSMOND'S SON WAS BULLIED BEFORE HIS SUICIDE: 'I NEVER TOOK ACTION'

Both Marie and brother Donny take pride in knowing that the show must go on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a separate appearance on “The Talk” from September, Marie noted that “[Donny and I] have this bet between us, that if anybody ever falls or has an accident, you keep singing.”

“If you don’t keep singing you have to pay the other person 500 bucks. The whole time I’m like, ‘save the microphone, save the microphone! Not the knees.’”