Marcia Cross updates fans on cancer battle with inspiring Instagram post

Marcia Cross is looking to the future after disclosing she had anal cancer last week.

“Thanks for all of your love,” the 56-year-old actress told her Instagram followers in a Thursday post, while sharing a selfie. “I am rockin a #beanie and a #hairtopperand getting on with the glory of living! #resurrection #cancer #gratitude ONWARD.”

Cross showed a fans a different look almost two weeks ago, when she posted a photo of her short grey "cra cra" hairstyle.

"Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you," she captioned the Sept. 15 post.

Cross was quick to update concerned fans on her health status.

BUSY PHILIPPS SAYS SHE WAS RAPED AT 14

“I am doing well everyone. Didn’t mean to scare you,” she reportedly wrote in the comments section. “Almost eight months post treatment.”

Cross later clarified she's no longer battling the disease in a follow-up message.

“I am so sorry my post wasn’t clear,” a Sept. 16 Instagram post said. “I am POST cancer. All good now.”

Cross continued, “Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy, and more present and grateful than ever.”

For Cross, sharing the image and discussing the health scare was a freeing move.

BOY SCOUTS NECKERCHIEF SLIDERS RECALLED DUE TO HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD

“How or why this simple act gave me such a powerful lift I did not question, but I thanked God or whatever gave me the internal push to move forward and expose myself,” she said in a Sept. 18 post.