Malcolm-Jamal Warner turned ‘Cosby Show’ fame into a lasting Hollywood career: Inside his life

Malcolm-Jamal Warner may have been known for his role as Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," but his career didn't stop there.

On July 20, Warner died at the age of 54 while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

Warner had been swimming on Sunday afternoon at Playa Grande de Cocles in Limon province when a current pulled him into deeper waters, Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department stated.

"He was rescued by people on the beach," an initial report stated, but first responders could not revive the actor.

Warner gained fame as the son of Cliff Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby, on "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992. He appeared in all 197 episodes of the NBC sitcom. In 1986, Warner earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a comedy.

The show's legacy was tarnished after Cosby was accused of sexual assault. Cosby's 2018 conviction was overturned in 2021. Since then, five more women have come forward with accusations against the comedian.

Despite the controversy, Warner was still proud of the show.

"Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on – first and foremost, Black culture – but also American culture," Warner told People magazine in 2023.

Following his "Cosby" fame, Warner continued on with his acting career. He starred in the sitcom, "Malcom & Eddie," and took on roles in "Alert: Missing Persons Unit," "Reed Between the Lines," "Community," "Key & Peele," and "The Resident."

Warner also landed roles in movies, including "Fool's Gold," "Shot," "Tyson" and "Drop Zone."

According to IMDb, Warner had 14 director roles, including "The Resident," "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," and even some episodes of "The Cosby Show."

Prior to his death, Warner was able to live a semi-private life in Atlanta, Georgia.

A source spoke to People after his death and explained that Warner had moved down to Georgia to focus on his jazz band, the Biological Misfits.

"He played the bass and had his jazz band down in Atlanta, a very avant garde jazz band. And of course he did his spoken word. He was very creative," the source told the outlet.

Warner won a Grammy Award in 2015 for his work with the hip-hop trio, Robert Glasper Experiment. Additionally, Warner was nominated for another Grammy Award in 2023 for his spoken word poetry album, "Hiding In Plain View."

Warner was also the host of the "Not All Hood" podcast with Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelley. According to the podcast's website, "Not All Hood" takes "a provocative look at the vastly different lived experiences and identities of Blacks in America."

Warner was married, but kept the identity of his wife private. He also had a daughter, but never shared her name or birthdate.

In 2019, Warner uploaded photos to Instagram and explained why he chose not to share pictures of his daughter's face.

"Thank you for sharing in my joy as a father even though I don't post her face. She has the rest of her life for that life. Right now I just want her to BE," he captioned the post in part.

In 2021, Warner shared images of himself on Instagram, decorating a cake for his wife, with the help of his three-year-old daughter, who he called a "mini us."

In May, Warner was a guest on the "Hot & Bothered" podcast where he spoke about how his wife and daughter are the "best parts" of his life.

"Obviously I don't post them. I don't, you know, I talk about them, because they are obviously the hugest parts of my life, the best parts of my life, best decisions I've ever made, but I like to keep them and their identity private.

"But I love talking about them because I want people to know that it is possible to be happy and to have love and love really be enriching," Warner said.