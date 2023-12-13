'Maestro' star Bradley Cooper brings daughter Lea to premiere in rare appearance

Bradley Cooper and his little leading lady, daughter Lea De Seine, made an adorable, albeit rare, appearance at the world premiere of his new movie.

In the film "Maestro," Cooper plays legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

Cooper looked affectionately at his daughter, dressed in a fancy leopard dress, as she smiled for photos on the carpet. They relished the celebration, giving one another a high five. Lea, 6, actually makes a brief appearance in the film as Bernstein's daughter, Jamie.

Earlier this year, Cooper was transparent about navigating parenthood - divulging what he hopes to achieve as a father.

"You learn from your - the predecessor's mistakes - and I'll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from," Cooper shared during an episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls : The Challenge" on National Geographic. "And then, making it and being rigorous with myself to grow. To help unburden her with any of my bulls---," he added of parenting. Cooper shares Lea with his ex Irina Shayk .

Cooper and Shayk, who split in 2019, have been able to maintain a friendly relationship. Neither have spoken at length about the depths of co-parenting, although Shayk recently told Elle, "He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."

Shayk also took to her Instagram stories to congratulate both Lea and Cooper on their film, writing "So proud Daddy and Lea" beneath a promotional photo of the two and actress Carey Mulligan.

Cooper was also supported by his "A Star is Born" co-star Lady Gaga at the premiere of his new movie. The two sparked romance rumors given their palpable on-screen chemistry in the 2018 film, but both maintain they have never dated.

Cooper is rumored to be dating model Gigi Hadid now.

Although he was all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere for the movie he co-wrote and directed, Cooper has been subjected to intense backlash for his portrayal of the Jewish composer. In the movie, Cooper wears a prosthetic nose, in a decision many online deem to be prejudice against the Jewish community.

During a joint appearance with her siblings on "CBS Sunday Morning", the real Jamie Bernstein defended the A-list actor, who also attended the interview. "I just want to point out that Bradley has a very substantial nose. I don't think anyone noticed that before the fracas happened," she joked of the scrutiny. "It's the absolute non-issue of all time," she emphasized.