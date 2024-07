"MADtv" actress Erica Ash has died at the age of 46.

A statement from Ash's mother, Diann, was shared with Fox News Digital on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024)," the statement began.

A statement on behalf of the Ash family continued, "After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

"Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts," the statement continued.

"In honor of Erica’ memory, the family asks that any donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or the Breast Cancer Foundation of your choice. We are grateful for the kind expressions of love and support during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

In addition to appearing on "MADtv," Ash also made appearances on "The Big Gay Sketch Show," "Real Husbands of Hollywood" and "Survivor's Remorse."

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.