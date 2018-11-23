Madonna shares rare photo of her six children spending Thanksgiving together

Singer Madonna shared a photo of her six children spending their Thanksgiving together in Malawi.

The “Material Girl” legend posted the picture of her children – Lourdes, David, Mercy, Rocco and Estere and Stella – on Instagram. The 60-year-old singer adopted David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella from the southeastern African country, according to People.

“What I am most thankful for! My children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through. Fame, fortune and records broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most. Happy Thanksgiving from Malawi!” she wrote with the picture of her children posing together.

MADONNA SUGGESTS DONALD TRUMP MOTIVATED HER MOVE TO PORTUGAL

Madonna does a lot of charity work in the landlocked nation and set up a charity, Raising Malawi, which helps orphans and children there.