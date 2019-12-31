Madonna brings beau Ahlamalik Williams, 25, on last family vacation of 2019: ‘We continue to swim with sharks’

Madonna continues to swing for the fences in the romance department, and it seems this time she’s going into the new year with a new beau.

Just weeks after being spotted getting extra close with her background dancer 25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams in Miami, Madonna, 61, is pulling back the veil on speculation she and her new boy toy might be an item – this time by bringing the rhythmic mover and shaker along on the family’s final vacation of 2019.

Williams accompanied the pop icon, her eldest daughter Lourdes, 25, whom she shares with actor Carlos Leon; son David Banda, 14; daughter Mercy James, 14; and twin girls Estere and Stella Ciconne, 7.

“Saying Good-bye to 2019! 🎉🎉🎉,” the singer captioned the airy snapshots of herself sailing with Williams and Banda. “We Continue to Swim with Sharks! And Take the Road Less Traveled by!! 🦈🦈 #fun #healing #davidbanda @ahla_malik.”

An additional video shared to her Instagram account showed the singer enjoying the company of Williams and her family as the group waded in the tropical blue water.

“Family Water Therapy! 💦💦💦............... #fun #healing,” she captioned the footage.

In an interview with TMZ on Monday, Williams’ father, Drue, said things between his son and Madame X have ramped up a bit and revealed that she met the dancer’s family back in September, adding that the unlikely pair have been secretly dating over a year.

The two reportedly met in 2015 when Williams auditioned for Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour. According to Page Six, the “Like A Virgin” performer also hosted Williams’ family at one of her Vegas shows at Caesars Palace, inviting the cohort to her private suite afterward for a dinner prepared by a private chef.

The outlet said Madonna has reportedly already extended an invitation to Williams family to attend her shows in London and France in 2020.