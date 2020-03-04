Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Luke Perry
Published

Luke Perry's co-stars mourn his death on one-year anniversary

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 4Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

One year after his tragic passing, Luke Perry's co-stars are remembering the beloved actor.

Stars of "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" alike both took to Instagram to share some love for their departed friend.

Camila Mendes posted a photo of herself, Perry and several of their "Riverdale" co-stars, cuddled up together and smiling.

'RIVERDALE' STAR LILI REINHART 'SPIRIT WAS VISITING ME' IN A DREAM: 'I HUGGED HIM SO HARD'

Actress Camila Mendes shared a photo of her "Riverdale" co-stars to mark the one-year anniversary of Luke Perry's death.

Actress Camila Mendes shared a photo of her "Riverdale" co-stars to mark the one-year anniversary of Luke Perry's death. (Camila Mendes/Instagram)

"Thinking of you today," the 25-year-old actress wrote.

LUKE PERRY'S SON JACK, 22, REVEALS SCULPTED ABS BEFORE ALL ELITE WRESTLING MATCH

Ian Ziering, who starred with Perry in "Beverly Hills 90210," also took to Instagram, sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Perry.

"Hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke," Ziering, 55, wrote in the caption. "Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke."

TORI SPELLING CRITICIZES OSCARS FOR LEAVING LUKE PERRY, FATHER AARON OUT OF IN MEMORIAM SEGMENTS

Carol Potter, another "90210" alum, shared a photo of Perry holding a pig, announcing how she's chosen to honor her late friend.

"In honor of Luke I have given up eating pork, in its many varied forms, for Lent," Potter, 71, said. "Pigs are very intelligent animals and Luke often brought his sweetie to the set. Anyone want to join me?"

LUKE PERRY SHINES IN 'ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD' DELETED SCENE

1980s icon Molly Ringwald appeared with Perry in "Riverdale" and shared her heartbreak on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the actor.

"I can't believe it's been a year since we lost this beautiful soul," the 52-year-old actress said. "Your presence is felt and you are missed every day, my friend."

LUKE PERRY'S FORTUNE TO BE SPLIT BETWEEN HIS CHILDREN

"Riverdale" star Madelaine Petsch shared a photo to her Instagram Story as well, depicting herself and Perry chatting.

Madelaine Petsch's Instagram tribute to Luke Perry on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

Madelaine Petsch's Instagram tribute to Luke Perry on the one-year anniversary of his passing. (Madelaine Petsch/Instagram)

"Woke up and realized it's been a year since we lost you," Petsch, 25, said. "Not a day goes by where I don't miss you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perry suffered a stroke in late February of last year before passing away just days later at the age of 52.