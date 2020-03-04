Luke Perry's co-stars mourn his death on one-year anniversary

One year after his tragic passing, Luke Perry's co-stars are remembering the beloved actor.

Stars of "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" alike both took to Instagram to share some love for their departed friend.

Camila Mendes posted a photo of herself, Perry and several of their "Riverdale" co-stars, cuddled up together and smiling.

"Thinking of you today," the 25-year-old actress wrote.

Ian Ziering, who starred with Perry in "Beverly Hills 90210," also took to Instagram, sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Perry.

"Hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke," Ziering, 55, wrote in the caption. "Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke."

Carol Potter, another "90210" alum, shared a photo of Perry holding a pig, announcing how she's chosen to honor her late friend.

"In honor of Luke I have given up eating pork, in its many varied forms, for Lent," Potter, 71, said. "Pigs are very intelligent animals and Luke often brought his sweetie to the set. Anyone want to join me?"

1980s icon Molly Ringwald appeared with Perry in "Riverdale" and shared her heartbreak on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the actor.

"I can't believe it's been a year since we lost this beautiful soul," the 52-year-old actress said. "Your presence is felt and you are missed every day, my friend."

"Riverdale" star Madelaine Petsch shared a photo to her Instagram Story as well, depicting herself and Perry chatting.

"Woke up and realized it's been a year since we lost you," Petsch, 25, said. "Not a day goes by where I don't miss you."

Perry suffered a stroke in late February of last year before passing away just days later at the age of 52.