Luke Perry's fortune to be split between his children

Luke Perry’s children are reportedly set to split his fortune.

Perry, who was best known for his roles on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and "Riverdale," passed away this past March from a massive stroke. Perry left behind a near $2 million home located in the San Fernando Valley region of California.

According to legal documents that were obtained by The Blast, Perry’s home was held in a trust — known as the “Luke Perry Revocable Trust.” According to the trust, son Jack and daughter Sophie will both share a 50% interest in the home of the late actor.

After Perry’s death, the property was transferred over to both Jack and Sophie and was recorded with Los Angeles County.

Today, Jack Perry works to keep the memory of his father alive through professional wrestling. Currently, Jack wrestles for All Elite Wrestling under the name of Jungle Boy, along with tag team partners Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt — who compose the team known as “The Jurassic Express.”

Jack Perry recently spoke with Fox News to talk about his father and how Luke supported his professional wrestling dream. Jack said his dad "was there when I signed the contract. He was just super, super happy and proud. I know he felt really good about where I was and who I was with.”

In July, Jack discussed his dad's death with Entertainment Tonight, saying "the thing that I'm most proud of about my dad, always, is that he was a really good guy."

"And you know, not everyone got the chance to know him. But I think the outreach and support, I think it kind of shows that. I'm happy to see it. He was loved by everybody and it's nice to see that from everybody."