Ian Ziering, wife Erin Ludwig split after 9 years of marriage

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Ian Ziering and his wife Erin Ludwig have called it quits after nine years of marriage.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared the news on social media on Thursday and explained that the pair -- who wed in May 2010 -- grew apart.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up," Ziering said. "With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart."

"She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids," he said of Erin, with whom he shares two daughters.

Ziering, 55, said anything attributed to him outside of his social media statement is simply not true.

"It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational," he said. "Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls. Peace and love, Ian," the actor said.

Ian Ziering and Erin Ziering -- pictured here in August 2019 arriving for the premiere of SyFy's "Zombie Tidal Wave" -- have called it quits on their 9-year marriage. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

This is the second marriage for Ziering. He was previously married to Nikki Schieler Ziering. They divorced in 2002.