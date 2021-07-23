Luke Combs pays funeral costs of 3 Michigan men who died at country music festival

Country star Luke Combs has paid the funeral expenses for three men who died after apparently inhaling carbon monoxide inside a trailer parked at a Michigan music festival that the singer headlined last weekend, according to reports.

The three men, identified as Dawson Brown, 20; Kole Sova, 19; and Richie Mays Jr., 20, were found dead inside the trailer at the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Saturday, FOX 2 of Detroit reported.

Investigators said the three men most likely suffered carbon monoxide poisoning from a portable generator that was too close to their trailer.

Combs’ representative confirmed to FOX 2 that he was paying for the funerals but said the singer had no other comment.

The generator was believed to have been leaking, FOX 2 reported.

"It's just a freak accident," Sova's father, Jerry Sova, said. "For all those decisions to line up to get to this tragedy it just boggles your mind - of the thousands of generators and campers, they were the ones that it hit."

The country star performed in the festival on Friday night and retweeted photos from the show on Saturday, writing, "Michigan, what a night. I wanna come back next year!"

Combs, 30, became a breakout star when he released his debut single "Hurricane" in 2017 and has followed up with songs like "She Got the Best of Me," "When it Rains it Pours" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

After the deaths were confirmed, the festival posted a statement on its official Twitter account on Monday.

"All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department," the statement said. "Our hearts are broken for the family, friends and loved ones."

Combs is known for his charitable work. Earlier this year, he donated money to support businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic with the help of the Normal Clothing Brand and Barstool Sports and last year he and Ford gave guitars to help veterans with PTSD.

"That’s the thing with his platform, to help others out and to send positive messages and to lift up others through his music and actions," Combs' manager Sophia Sansone said, according to KSDK-TV in St. Louis.