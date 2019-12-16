'Love Island' star Alexandra Cane reveals weight loss in form-fitting red jumpsuit

"Love Island" star Alexandra Cane looked incredible as she stepped out in London showing off her weight loss.

The reality star, 28, showed off her slimmer figure in a tight red sequined jumpsuit.

She looked in good spirits as she left Ciros pizza restaurant in Knightsbridge.

Since leaving "Love Island" last year, Cane has been working hard on her body and has shed the pounds through "diet and exercise".

At the start of November, the reality star hit back at fans who claimed she Photoshopped an image posted to her Instagram account.

After posting a picture which some followers claimed she had altered she insisted her appearance is down to her healthy lifestyle, she fumed: "eating well and exercising is unrealistic????? There are zero filters and zero photoshop. Damned if I do, damned if I don’t." [sic]

Meanwhile, Alexandra recently revealed how she thought Winter Love Island will "kill the show off".

The TV star, who starred in the 2018 version of the series, said: "As a contestant that's been on the show, it just makes the industry so much more saturated.

"It just means that more TV companies are having to bring out more shows to place these people on.

"There's so many characters and it's like how many people can you fit into the reality TV world before it like… I have a feeling it's gonna kill it off."

Cane revealed she was scouted for "Love Island" and turned the show down multiple times before accepting a spot in 2018.

She said: "I turned down 'Love Island' a couple of times before I went on the show, the same year and they finally got me ten days before I went on the show, so it all happened very organically for me.

"I didn't have time to get in the gym and train and look super buff, so I was just in there as me and I think that was the best thing about it."

Since leaving the villa a single woman, Cane has been linked to Rykard Jenkins and boohooMAN CEO Samir Kamani.

Her time on the ITV2 dating series came to a bitter end after Alex George dumped her days before the final leaving her humiliated.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.