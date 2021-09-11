Lori Loughlin spotted looking like herself again following college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin was spotted out and about looking like herself again following the fallout from the college admissions scandal.

The 57-year-old actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been keeping a low profile since they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits back in 2019.

The "Fuller House" star was all smiles as she was spotted out with friends Thursday night. Loughlin wore a long-sleeved blue top paired with black pants and heels.

The actress and her friends headed to dinner in Beverly Hills.

LORI LOUGHLIN AND MOSSIMO GIANNULLI LOOKING TO LEAVE LOS ANGELES TO ‘WORK ON THEIR MARRIAGE’

Loughlin and Giannulli ended up pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud.

In a plea agreement , Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

Loughlin was released in December and Giannulli was released in April.

The actress isn't the only one in the family moving on. Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade landed a spot in the cast of the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."