Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Lori Loughlin spotted looking like herself again following college admissions scandal

The 'Full House' star has kept a low profile since pleading guilty to charges stemming from the college admissions scandal

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Lori Loughlin was spotted out and about looking like herself again following the fallout from the college admissions scandal.

The 57-year-old actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been keeping a low profile since they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits back in 2019.

The "Fuller House" star was all smiles as she was spotted out with friends Thursday night. Loughlin wore a long-sleeved blue top paired with black pants and heels.

The actress and her friends headed to dinner in Beverly Hills. 

LORI LOUGHLIN AND MOSSIMO GIANNULLI LOOKING TO LEAVE LOS ANGELES TO ‘WORK ON THEIR MARRIAGE’

Lori Laughlin makes a rare appearance as she steps out for dinner with friends in Beverly Hills on Thursday night. The ‘Full House’ star was beaming as she stepped out with pals, giggling even as she spotted photographers and appearing like her old self again after putting the college admissions scandal behind her. Lori’s daughter, Olivia Jade is among the stars that will compete in Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. Lori and husband Mossimo have been keeping a very low profile since it came to light that they paid $500,000 to scam mastermind William 'Rick’ Singer to get their girls recruited to the University of Southern California’s crew team despite neither girl previously participating in the sport. 

Lori Laughlin makes a rare appearance as she steps out for dinner with friends in Beverly Hills on Thursday night. The ‘Full House’ star was beaming as she stepped out with pals, giggling even as she spotted photographers and appearing like her old self again after putting the college admissions scandal behind her. Lori’s daughter, Olivia Jade is among the stars that will compete in Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. Lori and husband Mossimo have been keeping a very low profile since it came to light that they paid $500,000 to scam mastermind William 'Rick’ Singer to get their girls recruited to the University of Southern California’s crew team despite neither girl previously participating in the sport.  (BACKGRID)

Loughlin and Giannulli ended up pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Loughlin was released in December and Giannulli was released in April.

The actress isn't the only one in the family moving on. Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade landed a spot in the cast of the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Trending