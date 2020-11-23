Lori Loughlin's daughters 'very upset' with both of their parents behind bars: report

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters are reportedly struggling with having both of their parents in prison at the same time for their role in the college admissions scandal last year.

Loughlin is currently serving a two-month sentence behind bars while Giannulli began his five-month stay last week. Meanwhile, the duo’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, are reportedly finding it difficult to have to worry about both of their parents while they’re incarcerated.

"It's just a nightmare for them," a source tells People. "They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting."

The couple was handed their respective sentences this past August after pleading guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The daughters had never participated in the sport.

LORI LOUGHLIN’S PRISON OFFERS PILATES, SPIN CLASS AND MORE AS SHE SERVES TIME IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Loughlin reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. On Oct. 30. Giannulli, meanwhile, reported to a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif.

“They are beyond worried," the source adds of Olivia and Isabella. "They can't wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this."

LORI LOUGHLIN: FEDERAL PROSECUTORS URGE JUDGE TO ACCEPT ACTRESS' PRISON DEAL

The sentences put an end to more than a year of legal battles. Loughlin and Giannulli initially pleaded not guilty to expanded charges of bribery brought against them in October along with 11 other parents swept up in the scandal. In May, the duo shocked many when they changed course and agreed to plead guilty, as Huffman did in 2019.

In their plea agreement, Giannulli agreed to serve five months and pay a $250,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. Meanwhile, Loughlin got a lighter sentence, with a judge ruling for her to spend two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and commit to 100 hours of community service.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Both were given until Nov. 19 at the latest to report to prison and begin serving their respective sentences.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A source previously told the outlet that Loughlin reportedly had a difficult time in prison on her first night before quickly pulling herself together.