Lisa Rinna is smitten with Harry Hamlin, and she's not afraid to talk about it.

The former "Days of Our Lives" star recently admitted there's no shortage of "great sex" with her husband, albeit with a little planning.

"We really have great sex together, and we always have. It’s just that maybe it doesn’t happen quite as often as it did when you’re in your 30s and in your 20s, I would say," she told Cosmopolitan. "And I think that’s normal."

After dating five years, the couple married in March 1997 in their garden at home in the Hollywood Hills. They have two daughters — models Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

She said that despite their electric connection, they both had to make it a priority to plan time together.

"Life goes by like a freight train, and you have to make time as a couple, even just to go to dinner, but also to have sex, to have a sex night, or maybe go to a hotel. You have to create that. And we have really been very diligent about doing that over the last 25 years."

During an appearance on Hailey Bieber's "Who's in My Bathroom" YouTube series, Kim Kardashian revealed a little insight into her playful lifestyle.

"Have you ever joined the mile high club?" Kim asked Hailey. The Rhode skin care and makeup founder celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber in September.

Hailey immediately responded, "Yes," while Kim added, "Samesies."

Bieber joked that she wasn't planning on asking Kim the question since the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star owns her own plane.

"I thought you were just saying like, ‘Of course, you're a whore,'" Kim laughed.

Kim and Hailey traded even more bedroom confessions during a game of "Truth or Shot" while sipping on Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila. The reality star admitted she prefers "makeup sex" over angry sex.

"Isn’t that, like, the best?" Kim told Hailey. "Cause it’s, like, you missed each other … you’re passionate, and you’re, you know, making up."

Justin Bieber told fans that things get "crazy" in the bedroom with his wife. During an intimate performance at London's Indigo at The 02 in February 2020, the "What Do You Mean" singer was asked what his day-to-day schedule involved.

"It just depends who I'm with. When I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do. It gets pretty crazy ... that's pretty much all we do," he said, according to E! News.

"We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling."

For rapper 50 Cent, physical intimacy may be entirely out of the question in the new year.

The "Power" actor admitted he's committed to his goals this year and putting sex on the back burner.

"My new idea is so big I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence," the "In da Club" singer shared Tuesday on his social media platforms.

"I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level."

The "21 Questions" rapper looked sharp wearing a gray three-piece suit as he sipped on his own Branson Cognac from his G-Unit Brands while holding a cigar.

Representatives for 50 Cent did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jane Fonda is only interested in a specific kind of lover nowadays.

During an appearance on the "Absolutely Not" podcast last year, Fonda said, "I’m done, I’m over, I’m 86 years old. Even in the dark I wouldn’t want to be naked in front of anybody."

She backtracked just a bit, though, and admitted she had a certain type in mind if she chose a partner strictly for the bedroom.

"And here’s another thing. I’m ashamed to say this. If I were to take a lover, he’d have to be 20. Because I don’t like old skin," Fonda said. "And, consequently, I don’t want to foist that on anybody else. I assume other people are like me. I just don’t like old skin."

The Oscar winner joked about her own body on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' "Wiser than Me" podcast in April that she had no interest in getting naked in front of a man anymore.

"I appreciate my body. I don’t criticize it and hate on it anymore, but I live alone," she said. "See, Julia, I don't have to show [my body] to anybody. I'm vain enough so that it would be hard for me to get naked in front of [someone]."

Fonda assumed she wouldn’t feel that way if she had lived with "somebody for 50 years — which I wish that had been my fate. But, you know, I wouldn't be able to get undressed in front of a new lover.

"I've got too many nicks and, you know, scars and holes and all kinds of things. I mean, I’ve got two fake hips, a fake knee and a fake shoulder and even a fake thumb."