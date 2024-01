Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rapper 50 Cent is putting power over passion in the new year.

The "Power" actor admitted he's committed to his goals this year and putting sex on the back-burner.

"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence," the "In da Club" singer shared Tuesday on his social media platforms.

50 CENT SAYS LOS ANGELES IS ‘FINISHED’ AFTER ZERO BAIL POLICY REINSTATEMENT: ‘WATCH HOW BAD IT GETS’

"I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level."

50 CENT PRODUCING GILGO BEACH DOCUMENTARY WITH REX HEUERMANN'S WIFE

The "21 Questions" rapper looked sharp wearing a grey three-piece suit as he sipped on his own Branson Cognac from his G-Unit Brands while holding a cigar.

Representatives for 50 Cent did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

50 Cent, whose full name is Curtis Jackson, broke onto the music scene in the late ‘90s, and was then discovered by Eminem in the early ’00s.

He released his critically acclaimed debut studio album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" in 2003, which earned accolades throughout the music industry, and was certified platinum nine times in the US.

His G-Unit Film & Television production company will soon produce a multipart documentary series following Rex Heurmann's wife through the Gilgo Beach serial killer's trial.

Asa Ellerup has filed for divorce since Heuermann, 60, was charged in the Long Island deaths of Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Megan Waterman, 22, whose bodies were found days apart on a stretch of New York's Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Cameras followed Ellerup to Heuermann's court appearance in November, and crews were also spotted filming around the family's Massapequa Park home, Fox News Digital reported.

In addition to the Heuermann doc, G-Unit Film & Television is working on a project about the multiple sexual assault allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs. Four women have accused Combs of sexual assault shortly after his ex, singer Cassie, filed and then immediately settled a lawsuit against the "I'll Be Missing You" singer.

"Proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape," he shared last month on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Footage from the post featured an interview with former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry detailing past clubbing days, and how certain bottles of alcohol at the table were saved for the women as they were allegedly drugged.

"We already knew what the deal was," Curry said. "Just don't mess with them bottles, right?"

Fox News Digital's Christina Coulter contributed to this report.