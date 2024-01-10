Lisa Rinna applauds husband Harry Hamlin's 'capabilities' in the bedroom: 'We really have great sex'

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin will celebrate 26 years of marital bliss in March.

After nearly three decades together, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has a few tried and true tricks up her sleeve to keep the romance alive with her husband. Rinna said she's lucky Hamlin never had any difficulty keeping her happy in the bedroom.

"I mean, luckily, not capabilities. I think that’s lucky for him, because at 72, who knows? I do think that desire levels change for a man," she told Cosmopolitan.

"That’s just the natural evolution of life. So, it’s figuring out how to coexist without taking that personally as a woman. I think that it’s almost more about companionship and about creating space for the ebb and flow of sexuality.

"We really have great sex together, and we always have. It’s just that maybe it doesn’t happen quite as often as it did when you’re in your 30s and in your 20s, I would say. And I think that’s normal."

Rinna and Hamlin's electric connection has been on fire since the '90s. After dating for five years, the couple married in March 1997 in their garden at home in the Hollywood Hills. They have two daughters — models Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

The former "Days of Our Lives" actress admitted that despite their deep physical attraction to each other, she makes it a priority to plan intimacy with her husband.

"We’ve always really known that you have to take the time to plan it," Rinna said.

"Life goes by like a freight train, and you have to make time as a couple, even just to go to dinner, but also to have sex, to have a sex night, or maybe go to a hotel. You have to create that. And we have really been very diligent about doing that over the last 25 years."

When it comes to life lessons, though, Rinna was quick to offer a candid response to what she's learned about handling other people's opinions after years in the spotlight.

"Well, I just don’t give a s--- about what people think about me, and that has been a tremendous gift that I have learned. Everything that I’ve gone through has brought me to this point where I do not f---ing care what anybody thinks about me," she said.

"I don’t need your approval. I don’t need you to tell me whether I’m good, bad, ugly, cute, whatever. I’m going to do whatever I feel to make me happy.

"So, yeah, a couple glasses of wine, if you need it, great. But, for me, it’s more internal, that I’m going to do something because I want to do it, and I don’t give a s--- what anyone thinks about it."