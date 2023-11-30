Jane Fonda claims she's only interested in young lovers because she doesn’t ‘like old skin’

Jane Fonda has some specific dating criteria for her next lover, if she ever takes one.

On the "Absolutely Not" podcast, the Oscar winner initially said when it comes to dating, "I’m done, I’m over, I’m 86 years old, even in the dark I wouldn’t want to be naked in front of anybody."

Later, she said if she were to ever date again, it would have to be someone much, much younger. The actress is 85 and will turn 86 on Dec. 21.

"And here’s another thing, I’m ashamed to say this, if I were to take a lover, he’d have to be 20. Because I don’t like old skin," Fonda said.

JANE FONDA SAYS SHE HAS TOO MANY 'NICKS' AND 'SCARS' TO 'GET NAKED' IN FRONT OF A NEW LOVER

She continued, "And consequently, I don’t want to foist that on anybody else. I assume other people are like me, I just don’t like old skin."

The "9 to 5" star noted that she does not condone such a large age gap in any dating circumstance.

"I disapprove of 86-year-old men with 20-year-old women, so I’m not going to repeat it. I can ogle them, and I can’t pretend that I don’t get turned on if I see a certain kind of a person, but no, no, no, I don’t want to force that on anybody."

Fonda was married three times, first to director Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973, then to activist Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, and finally to CNN founder Ted Turner from 1991 to 2001.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress said that Turner was her last husband "and there’ll never be another one."

She said that following the divorce, they still had a good relationship, and she is still close with Turner’s five children.

However, it was not always so smooth.

"Well, in the beginning, I wanted to kill him. I was so angry. And so what I did, and it’s what I did with the other two before him, I write the letter that I want to really write him, which I still have," she revealed, adding, "Don’t send it! But you write it and that helps."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She still has the letters she has written to her exes on file, but "when I know I’m about to go, I’m going to burn them all."

Instead of dating, Fonda is focusing on her friendships with women.

"At 86, if I didn’t have female friends, I don’t know...I don’t know. And they’re all younger than me, I don’t have friends my age," she shared.

Fonda added, "When I’m with my girlfriends, I don’t think about that they’re younger than me."

JANE FONDA SAYS JENNIFER LOPEZ 'NEVER APOLOGIZED' FOR CUTTING HER EYEBROW IN 'MONSTER-IN-LAW' SLAP SCENE

At nearly 86, the "80 for Brady" star said there is one thing she notices between herself and her younger friends.

"One thing age related that I do think is that I’m way older than them, and I’m in a pretty good place. I’m centered, if I died tomorrow it would be fine," she said. "I don’t have any major traumas…and the younger ones, not so much. So that reinforces my understanding of how, if you work at it, that age is kind of great. If you’re healthy."

Fonda joked that a benefit to having younger friends is that "When you die, there’ll be somebody there!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She clarified that when she dies, her kids, Vanessa Vadim, Troy Garity, and Mary Luana Williams, will plan the funeral, and she has specific instructions.

"I’ve written out the script and who I wanted invited and what the music should be, but I’m not controlling," she said jokingly.