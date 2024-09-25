Lisa Marie Presley says Elvis caused 'nervousness' among staff during parent-teacher conference

Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir revealed Elvis once left her class starstruck after attending a parent-teacher conference.

Lisa Marie's daughter completed the late actress' memoir after her death in 2023. The memoir, titled "From Here to the Great Unknown," came to fruition using tapes Lisa Marie left behind before she passed away.

"In Los Angeles I went to school at John Thomas Dye, up in the hills of Bel Air," the memoir said, according to an excerpt published by People magazine. "I still sometimes drive by it just to remember the day my dad came to a parent-teacher conference."

"I knew he was coming, and I couldn’t wait. I could feel the teachers’ nervousness and excitement, too," the memoir stated. "My little student friends were so excited that I got even more excited – everybody was just running around crazy."

Elvis shared his daughter Lisa Marie with Priscilla Presley, whom he married in 1967. The two welcomed Lisa Marie in 1968 and Priscilla and Elvis later divorced in 1973.

Lisa Marie recalled the moment the "King of Rock and Roll" showed up to her school.

"Then my dad showed up. He got out of the car, and he had on a respectable outfit – black pants and some kind of blouse – but he was also wearing a big, majestic belt with buckles and jewels and chains, as well as sunglasses," the book revealed. "He was smoking a cigar. I met him at the car, and I walked up the walkway with him, and I just remember that feeling of walking next to him, holding his hand."

Lisa Marie died Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 54.

An autopsy showed the singer experienced a small bowel obstruction, leading to her death. The obstruction was a common complication from a bariatric surgery procedure Lisa Marie had undergone.

The report noted she had been complaining of stomach pain earlier in the day.

Lisa Marie is buried with her son and her father, Elvis, at Graceland, the family estate in Memphis, Tennessee. When Lisa Marie was 9 years old, her father died of a heart attack, linked to his drug use, at his Graceland mansion in 1977.

She is survived by her mother, Priscilla, and her daughters; Riley, Harper and Finley.

"Wherever possible, I wrote it exactly as she said it," Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough, wrote in the memoir, according to People magazine. "In other cases, I’ve edited my mother’s words for clarity or to get at what I know was the root of what she was trying to convey. What mattered most to me was feeling like the end result sounded like her, that I could instantly recognize her in the pages, and I can."

Lisa Marie's memoir hits bookshelves Oct. 8.

